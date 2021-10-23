The Genesis Primecare Obstetrics and Gynecology clinic is merging services in Marshall with the existing family clinic located at 805 Lindsey Drive in Marshall.
Genesis CEO Carla Roadcap said that the clinic is not shutting down services, nor is it limiting what is available to its patients with the merger. Instead, the clinic is bringing together two of the services it already offers into one clinic, under the care of Dr. Kelsie Court.
“We are working hard to keep providers here in Marshall,” Roadcap said, “I think this will be a positive change for everyone, especially our patients.”
Roadcap said that the decision was made based off of Dr. Court’s desire to care for the groups’ local OBGYN patients, as well as her extensive experience.
“Dr. Court is very experienced and very dedicated to her patients,” Roadcap said.
Patients can expect to continue visiting the OBGYN clinic at 815 S. Washington Ave. through Oct. 28, with all patients transferred officially to the new clinic the following Monday, Nov. 1.
The Marshall clinic will then offer all of the services currently available at the OBGYN clinic which includes:
- Routine Prenatal Care
- Postpartum Sterilization
- Antepartum Fetal Testing
- Prenatal Genetic Testing
- Diabetes/ Gestational Diabetes
- Multiple Gestation
- Well Woman Exam
- Management of Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis
- Birth Control Counseling
- Adolescent Gynecology
- Infertility Evaluation
- Management of Menstrual Disorders through-out the life-span
More information on the clinic will be made available on the Genesis Primecare website at www.genesisprimecare.org.