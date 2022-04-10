Community members enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday at the George Washington Carver Community Center Flea and Food Market, held to help benefit the organizations basketball court repairs.
A wide range of vendors sold goods both inside and outside the community center on Saturday this week, with everything from shoes, to glass wear, to luxury hand bags and even wigs available to the community members present.
Along with the flea market that ran for most of the day, the community center also hosted an egg hunt, in celebration of Easter coming soon.
Community children were able to scour the centers preemies at noon on Saturday, searching for hidden eggs.
Additionally the center sold crawfish and hot links sandwiches during the event, all to benefit the center.
“Our goal is to raise $35,000 by June 1 to renovate the basketball courts for the kids in the community by summer,” Angelita Jackson, community center founder said.
The organization will play host to over 40 school children this summer, planning to offer a wide range of activities and a hot meal each day of summer to community children in attendance.
The fundraiser is ongoing, with Jackson stating that the community center accepts donations via paypal at georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com as well as through cashapp at $GWCCC19.
More information on the George Washington Carver Community Center community members can go to www.facebook.com/GeorgeWashingtonCCC.