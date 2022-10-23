The newly-formed Get Out the Vote (GOTV) Club will host a Voter Education/Meet the Candidates Rally on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Thomas Winston Cole Sr. Library on the campus of Wiley College ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
The rally is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, located at 711 Wiley Ave. Candidates in all the contested local and state races have been invited to attend.
The GOTV Club is made up of several community advocacy groups in the city of Marshall, who all aim to promote public service.
“There is no public service more critical to our community right now than to ‘get out the vote’ in Harrison County,” organizers stated.
Participating sponsors include Educators for Public Service (EPS), George Washington Carver Community Center (GWCC), the Juneteenth Committee, New Town Neighborhood Association, Wiley College, Wiley debate team, Greater Longview Pan-Hellenic Council, and a host of local sororities and fraternities.
Candidates who can’t attend in person have been invited to participate virtually.
“Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce his or her platform and distribute campaign flyers,” said organizers.
The rally will kick off at 6 p.m. with a voter education seminar question and answer session. Items to be discussed include: types of acceptable photo ID, types of accommodations for physical impairments and instructions on how to read and operate the electronic voting system.
At 6:30 p.m., the rally calls for a dialogue with constituents. The hour-long candidate forum will follow at 6:45 p.m. During the forum, candidates will respond to prepared questions. They will also entertain questions from the audience. The event will wrap up with acknowledgements.
All are invited to hear directly from the candidates, find their precinct voting poll, understand the ballot and make a plan to vote.
Early voting will kick off Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 locations. Election Day is Nov. 8 at 18 polling sites. Harrison County uses countywide voting, meaning voters can vote at any polling site during both early voting and on Election Day.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The main office will be open the middle weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 7 and on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 7,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette has previously said.
“The main office will also be open from 7 to 7 the entire second week,” he added. “The branch locations will be open weekdays only from 8 to 5, with the exception of the last two days, Nov. 3 and 4, from 7 to 7.”
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
On the ballot are two contested Harrison County races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Statewide, contested races include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, land commissioner, Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, ag commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.