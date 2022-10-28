Local and state candidates across party lines participated in Wednesday’s Get Out the Vote (GOTV) forum, hosted at Wiley College, to share their platforms with voters as they head to the polls during the Nov. 8 General Election.
“The purpose of this forum is to allow the residents of our county to hear some more from our candidates running for local offices or learn about their respective platform,” said Christopher T. Holloway Jr., a member of Wiley’s Melvin B. Tolson debate team and moderator for the evening.
Holloway said because many of them are first-time voters, they aimed to make the forum not only enlightening but informative.
“Many of us here are first time voters, so not only do we want y’all to know how to vote, we also want you to be an informed voter and know the decisions you’re making at the polls,” Holloway said as he welcomed the audience filled with community members and students.
Participating candidates for county elections included Pct. 2 County Commissioner Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins and Republican challenger Chad Graff; Pct. 2 justice of the peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford and Republican opponent Don Jordan.
Participating candidates running for state office included Janet Dudding, Democratic candidate for Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and Shanna Steele, libertarian candidate for Lieutenant governor. The two both participated via Zoom. Jrmar Jefferson, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, also joined in, participating in person.
Candidates gave introductions and answered a series of questions on their priorities and respective positions they are seeking.
Justice of the Peace
Speaking first, Demisha Crawford, who is running for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace seat, said it’s important to her to continue to keep a dignified office that is ready to serve the community.
“It is also my mission and goal to continue to work hands-on with the community as well as incorporate my research and ideas that I would like to move forward with in Precinct 2,” said Crawford, who has worked as the civil/criminal Pct. 2 court clerk for the past 13 and a half years.
When asked what would be her first plan of action, if elected, Crawford said to focus on cracking down on truancy cases by finding out the root of the problem.
“You never know what’s going on in these homes or with the kids as to why these truancies are happening,” said Crawford. “So I’ve been doing research and coming up with ideas to try to get this truancy a little better and to where as many truancies aren’t being filed.”
Crawford urged everyone to vote in the general election, even if they didn’t live in the district she’s pursuing to represent.
“There is power in your voice and power in your vote,” she said.
Introducing himself to the crowd, Republican opponent Don Jordan noted how happy he was to see so many interested residents present.
“I’m glad to see people getting involved in their futures and in the voting system,” said Jordan.
Jordan, a former volunteer firefighter and EMT, said he decided to pursue the office of justice of the peace to get back involved in his community.
“I did it for a long time as a volunteer firefighter and a volunteer EMT with Hallsville EMS service. Things changed a little bit,” he said, sharing he took a little hiatus to help raise his grandson. “So I had to get out of the volunteer work, but I want to get back involved with my community.”
Bringing more awareness to the duties of the office is one of his top priorities.
“We’ve been out knocking on doors, meeting people, having events and we’re running into so many people who don’t even know who their justice of the peace is or what precinct they live in,” said Jordan. “I want people to realize what the justice of the peace does and who their justice of the peace is. That’s one of my main priorities — getting involved in the community.”
County Commissioner
Giving his greetings, Timmins, incumbent for Precinct 2 County Commissioner, shared what a pleasure it was for attendees to have the opportunity to put a face with a name. If elected for a third term, Timmins said he wants to focus on a new process to build roads that will last longer.
“We realize not just long ago, talking to citizens not happy with the way the roads are and not lasting as long as they should because of the amount of money that’s being spent on them,” said Timmins. “So we feel like that there has got to be another way, even if we have to go outside the county to have people come in and build better roads for us, and maybe our road and bridge department can maintain them from there.”
Timmins said, as the incumbent, he’s always operated as an open book and kept the lines of communication open with constituents.
“I love people. I believe that people love me. I communicate well with them, so when things get hard I just turn it into something easy,” said Timmins. “I always try to know what I’m doing. I always try to stay educated so that when people do ask me questions I’ll have the correct answer. If I don’t have the answer at that particular time, I know where to go find it.”
Introducing himself, Republican challenger Graff, said it was great to see so many young adults engaged in the program.
Graff, who worked 23 years for state and local government, helping launch fine collection programs for various counties, said the career equipped him with the leadership, budgeting and problem solving skills he’ll need to best serve the citizens of Precinct 2 and all of Harrison County.
“I have been working in the community through my 23 years of experience with the counties I serve,” he said when asked how long has he been actively working in the community. “I feel like I’ve had my work career, and now I want to feel like I have my service career.
“I can’t stand here and tell you that I have all the experience. That’s what I want to get. And I think I have the charisma to get that done and the character to make that happen,” said Graff.
When asked what’s something he’s looking to change about the community, Graff said he just wants to make sure the community is growing and thriving.
“I want to make sure that we have economic stability, that infrastructure is good,” said Graff.
And with the fentanyl crisis rising, he wants to make sure that law enforcement receives the training needed to handle it.
“DPS just noted that they confiscated 336 million lethal doses for fentanyl (between May and September). That’s here at the Texas border. That’s enough to kill the whole United States,” said Graff. “I want to make sure that our law enforcement is trained and ready for that if this arises.”
Texas Comptroller
Dudding, candidate for Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said she’s running for the state’s accountant position because she believes it needs to be filled by an actual accountant.
“We’ve never had an accountant as the state accountant, and I think it shows,” said Dudding. “I am an accountant. I’m actually a certified public accountant, but I’m a different kind of CPA, she said, sharing how she spent her career auditing, accounting for, and administering and investigating state and local governments and their grants, taxes, procurement, spending and reporting, as indicated on her campaign website.
“We need a watchdog,” said Dudding. “The office is designed as checks and balances. The comptroller reports to the people. We need someone who will exercise those checks and balances to look out for our interests.”
Dudding said the state also needs to produce some fresh revenue, and suggested legalizing cannabis for adult recreation as the resolution.
“We need fresh revenue at the state level. The local governments need fresh revenue at their level too. In order for us to (reform) property tax appraisals, we need some fresh revenue coming, and that’s one easy way to allow for that,” she said.
Lieutenant Governor
Steele, libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor, said she has supported the Constitution and fought to ensure that First and Second Amendment rights are not compromised.
“I’m also for school choice,” she shared. “There’s a lot of situations right now where parents are concerned about the safety of their children, and I think school choice will help alleviate that where they can find a school that (addresses) their child’s needs along with their safety needs.
“I’m also interested in fixing issues with the power grid. I’m also for CPS reform and the foster care system,” she added. “I think there’s a lot of issues within the system that needs attention.”
U.S. House of Representatives District 1
Jefferson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, said he’s running to make sure everyone’s rights are protected and not violated.
“I’m running for Congress to make an impactful difference. Some people run just to run,” said Jefferson.
Jefferson said his goal is to unite Americans.
“I’m running for Congress to make sure the budget that we do get, that it’s not given to special interest, corporations, the Democratic Party, the Republican Party,” he continued. “I’m running to unite America. There’s only one America. There’s only one Texas. There’s only one East Texas. And there’s only one JJ Jefferson.”
“I’m there for you. And I need you to get everybody to get the polls and vote. And don’t just vote, vote for a future,” said Jefferson.
Speaking on the country’s $31 trillion debt, he said he’s concerned that the country is not investing in Americans.
“They divided us too long on skin tone, classism, educational level,” said Jefferson. “Congress is full of people with all kinds of degrees, and we’re $31 trillion in debt. I don’t care about the debt. I care about we’re not investing into Americans. And that is a problem. A house divided will not stand.
“And if we continue to be divided by Republicans or Democrats, JJ gonna fix that,” he said, receiving a rousing applause.
“I want to unite us by securing the borders, making sure we have the fundamental rules of law, and understand we only progress sand have success together. Unity. That’s what you’re going to get from me,” said Jefferson.
Sponsors
Holloway thanked all sponsors for supporting the forum. Sponsors included Educators for Public Service, the local NAACP, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, the George Washington Carver Community Center, and the local Greater Pan-Hellenic Council.
Organizer and Wiley educator Dr. Raymond Fogg also thanked sponsors and noted how important it is for organizations to unite and help educate the public.
“I want to really thank all the sponsors. It was many people that got involved,” said Fogg. “Also, it’s right here at Wiley College because a lot of our students are first-time voters. They need to be informed voters, so we want to try to teach them, educate them and give them a chance to be involved in the system and involved in public service. And that’s the purpose of this.”