Hot dogs, baseball and apple pie. You can’t get more American than that, and anyone looking for a high-quality, all-brisket hot dog need not look any further than Doni’s Coney Island Hot Dogs on Grand Avenue.
The food trailer, owned by Doni Simmons and his wife, Marianne Kempner, has been making big waves since it opened about two months ago. The eatery serves all-brisket Vienna hot dogs with a variety of toppings.
“We are the only place within 250 miles to offer Vienna hot dogs,” Simmons said.
What does this matter to the average hot dog consumer? With a high-quality hot dog, there is a snap when a customer takes a bite, and it makes the “dog” even more delicious, Simmons explained. The Vienna hot dog has been around since the 1800s.
Marshallites may be familiar with Simmons and eateries since he was the longtime owner and operator of Best of Texas Bar-B-Que. He shut down the eatery several months ago because of the pandemic and the high cost of beef and barbecue.
“With the virus, I had to do something different,” he said.
At the food trailer, Simmons offers five varieties of hot dogs.
A No. 1, otherwise known as a Plain Coney, features mustard, ketchup, relish and onions. A No. 2, otherwise known as an Original Coney, has mustard, ketchup, Coney sauce (a finely ground brisket chili) and onions. A No. 3, which is the trailer’s most popular hot dog, is a Cheese Coney, all the way. It has coney sauce, mustard, cheese and onions. A No. 4 is a Kraut Coney, which is topped with sauerkraut and mustard. A No. 5 is the Old Chicago and has mustard, a bright neon green relish, spicy sport peppers, tomatoes, kosher pickles, onions on a poppy seed bun with celery salt on top.
“It’s really interesting because we have a group of people who are from Chicago that come here specifically for our Chicago coneys,” he said. “They taste just like the originals from Chicago.”
Chicago Dogs were invented during the Great Depression as an easy way to get vegetables, protein and bread in one meal that was cost-friendly.
The eatery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until it sells out, Monday through Friday.
Since the establishment is a food trailer, there is limited outside seating, and social distancing is encouraged while waiting in line. Eventually, Simmons hope to turn the building on the property into a commissary with a car hop type environment where food can be brought out to vehicles.
The hot dogs range from $2.25 to $3.99, and chips, brownies and drinks also are available.