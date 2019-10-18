HALLSVILLE — The ghouls and goblins are out tonight, offering up screams and fright!
Graystone Haunted Manor is once again opening its creaky old doors for victims, er, guests to visit and see how brave they are, truly.
The Harrison county haunt has added updates this year and will re-open for the weekend tonight from 7 p.m. to midnight each weekend through Nov. 2, weather permitting.
Also returning this year, is the military night for veterans, first responders and active military, which offers them free entry on Sunday.
“That’s something we started several years ago just to give back,” Graystone Haunted Manor owner Sue Gray said on Thursday. “We know they are often busy and this is a night for them to come out and have fun with no financial burden.”
Gray has also added more than $100,000 in updates to the manor, which offers five attractions inside for guests, including the Spooky Woods, the Karnival of Karnage, The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery and the Labyrinth of Time.
Graystone Haunted Manor is located at 13481 FM 968 on the Harrison county side of Longview.
Tickets to the attraction are $25 and include admission to all of the sites, including free parking. VIP admission is $35 and includes front line access to all of the attractions, as well as a meal from the Boneyard Bistro.
Shoppers looking for some holiday gore can stop by the Bloody Bootique on site. For more information and to check for weather updates, visit www.graystonehaunt.com or follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/graystonehaunt