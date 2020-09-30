Moving the community in a progressive direction is a priority for longtime Marshall Police Department officer, George Gill, which is why he is running for the office of sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
“I am extremely involved in the Harrison County community. Harrison County needs someone willing to make a change, and I feel as if I am the candidate for the job,” said Gill.
“As a county, we are currently stagnant. Nothing bad is happening, but nothing good is happening either,” said Gill. “I plan to ignite a fire in the residents of Harrison County that can’t be put out.
“My plan for Harrison County is to implement multiple laws that will make Harrison County a safer community for our officers and residents,” he said.
The Democratic candidate is running against Republican candidate and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Brandon Fletcher. For Gill, the office means leading by example.
“The sheriff isn’t just a position to fill, but the sheriff is a pillar in his community,” said Gill. “His role is to be a role model to all citizens by upholding and enforcing the law fairly.”
“A true leader leads from the back by setting clear goals to enable his team to unlock their full potential,” Gill continued. “I will be that leader; I will lead from behind and the residents of Harrison County will benefit greatly.”
During his 23-year tenure at MPD, Gill has led many projects, including the PAR (Police Area Representative) program, becoming MPD’s first PAR officer.
Gill also served as a DARE officer where he taught drug abuse resistance education to schoolchildren. He has also acted as a community officer and served two years as a reserve officer.
One of the changes Gill would like to implement, if elected, is the use of body cameras at all times, during any type of contact as well as during traffic stops.
“So many times things have gone wrong and the only surveillance available, if any, comes from shaky cell phone videos,” said Gill.
The candidate also plans to implement different requirements within the force, such as having to serve five years before becoming a supervisor.
“This will ensure the officers have been trained properly and they are ready to take on a more strenuous position,” said Gill.
Gill said he feels he is the best candidate for the position because of his longtime experience and good intentions.
“I have over two decades of law enforcement experience and I am seeking the position with good intentions,” said Gill. “I want to make a positive change by communicating effectively and efficiently with my staff and the community.”
Gill believes the ability to earn residents’ trust will be a great benefit to the position. He noted he will best represent or serve constituents as sheriff by making sure voices are heard.
“I have worked with the public for the last 25 years; in those years I built numerous bonds within the community,” said Gill.
“They trust me and I am easy to talk to,” said Gill. “I will use those skills to make a change within the county.
“I will represent the residents of Harrison County that feel as if they do not have a voice,” he added.
Gill said most recently, he and his chief deputy-elect, recently retired DPS sergeant Terence Helton, held an event this past Saturday to listen to the concerns of the community as well as get everyone registered to vote.
“I am here to make sure everyone has the opportunity to make their vote count and their voices heard,” said Gill. “On Election Day, my team and I will be driving throughout Harrison County getting voters to the polls to cast their vote.”
The sheriff’s candidate believes Harrison County is in need of a change.
“We need change now more than ever and I want to be the first change right here in Harrison County,” he said.
Gill is a lifelong resident of Harrison County. He attended Hallsville ISD, starting in elementary school until his Hallsville High School graduation.
“I represent and have always represented what is right for Harrison County and its residents,” said Gill.
He is a husband and father to four daughters.
“They have all supported me on this journey to sheriff,” said Gill.
“If Harrison County will have me, I promise to create a more diverse force and be the best community leader,” he vowed.