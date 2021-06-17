Gill Water Supply Corporation's boil water notice that has been in effect for customers since June 3 has now been lifted.
“We just got our test results back and everything passed, so we have officially lifted our boil water notice,” office manager Candace Perdue reported to the News Messenger shortly before noon Thursday.
Gill Water Supply Corporation customers went under a boil water advisory, effective June 3, to allow for the addition of orthophosphate injections to the water to control color and provide a corrosion inhibitor.
“This treatment is to treat the tint that we have in the water that we have received a lot of complaints about,” Perdue said at the time.
Because the treatment may cause the water to get dirty when it first flows through the system, the water supply company advised customers to boil the water for drinking purposes.
“When this treatment is first introduced to the system it will cause dirty water. It will last 10 to 14 days,” the boil water notice said.
“After that, the water will be crystal clear and customers will no longer need to boil the water anymore,” Perdue said before.
The water is now clear and drinkable again. For more information, call the water supply corporation at (903) 938-5130.