A Gilmer man has been charged in connection with a July 4 homicide, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, has been charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The sheriff's office said Ratcliff was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Bangor, Maine. He is currently in the Penobscot County Jail. He will be arraigned and extradited to the Harrison County Jail, the sheriff's office said.
Only July 4, the sheriff's office said they were investigating an early-morning homicide in the Harrison County portion of Ore City/Lazy Lakes area.
EMS, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded and found that Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot.
HCSO said Vick was given medical treatment and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.