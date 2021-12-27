For more than a decade every Christmas season, residents from Marshall Manor don’t expect a visit from Santa Claus but rather from local 90-year-old woman Valrie Anderson, who hand delivers Christmas bags to the residents every year.
Anderson has been doing the project for more than 15 years, working to personally make Christmas gift bags for the 87 residents of the facility.
“It is just such a blessing to have her every year,” said Assistant Activity Director Jerri Rex.
Each gift basket distributed to a resident contained an apple, soap, a wash cloth, comfy socks and a Christmas card for them to enjoy.
Rex said that the bags are full of items that many of the residents of the nursing home find themselves in need of and are a blessing to them all.
“We have just been overwhelmed this year with groups and churches coming in to donate gifts to all of us here,” Rex said, “I don’t know if it was just a great year, but we always expect Ms. Anderson.”
Anderson came to personally deliver the gifts to residents on Thursday this week, which Rex said was an important part of her visit.
“She insisted on being there to distribute and deliver them personally, and she wanted to mingle with the residents, and that really shows, you can see how much she cares,” Rex said.
Anderson not only delivers gifts to Marshall Manor residents every year, but in 2020 began delivering the gift baskets to the residents of Heritage House as well.
“We are just thankful; it really shows the true Christmas spirit,” Rex said.