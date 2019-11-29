Trinity Episcopal Church, in conjunction with other local churches, hosted its annual Thanksgiving Outreach program Thursday.
Over 100 volunteers came to the building to help Reverend Andrew Ellison and his congregation put together 1,200 meals for the community.
Ellison said that the meal is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing and cranberry sauce.
“Having everyone come here together to help other people, there is no better time for it,” Ellison said.
This is the 28th year the program has been running, and Ellison says he plans to continue it for many more years to come.
“It fulfills our biblical message to serve others,” Ellison said. “Jesus said that when you feed the least among us you are feeding me, and we take that message to heart.”
Volunteers started working at 8 a.m. to prepare the food for packaging. Community members formed an assembly line to put all of the meals together before they are distributed.
People even volunteered as drivers, delivering meals to first responders and community members who were home bound.
After preparation the 1,200 meals were then donated to individuals who might not be able to afford a meal, those who are homebound and cannot cook for themselves, first responders who work on Thanksgiving, as well as to the jail.
Meals were both delivered and available for pick up at the church.
“This ministry is not just a Trinity Episcopal Church ministry, it is a community wide effort. Last year we prepared just under 1200 meals, with those numbers, there is no way we at Trinity could put this on by ourselves, and due to that we are extremely grateful to all the support we get from other churches, and community members,” Ellison wrote.
Trinity provides the turkeys and the boxes, First Baptist provides the sweet potatoes, First Methodist provides the dressing, Central Baptist provides the peas and gravy, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church provides the desserts.
“It is a group effort, and it really is amazing to see everyone from the community come together,” Ellison said.
Volunteer Pepper Perkins said she has been coming to help out at the event for over a decade.
“It’s great, it is so heart warming coming here,” Perkins said. “There are a lot of people I know that come from all over to help us. It’s just so exciting to see it all come together.”
Ken McLane and his wife Rose drove in from Waskom to volunteer at the church.
McLane said that his and his wife enjoy helping out, especially because they don’t have family in the area.
“We don’t have a big dinner planned with our extended family, so we like to keep buys and make sure we are doing something good,” he said.