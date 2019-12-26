While most people were at home opening presents and relaxing on Christmas morning, volunteers were busy preparing food at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall for the annual Christmas day meal delivery program.
The annual event is a partnership between St. Joseph and Trinity Episcopal Church. The two churches tag-team with both holiday meals every year, with Trinity hosting the Thanksgiving one and St. Joseph taking on the Christmas meal.
The menu included ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls and dessert.
The parishioners at St. Joseph’s provide monetary donations to purchase the food, while those at Trinity Episcopal provide the desserts. The churches flip-flop for the Thanksgiving meal.
This is the 12th year for St. Joseph to participate and the 11th year for the church’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 1422 to head it up.
Meal preparation begins on Christmas Eve and then volunteers arrive at approximately 8 a.m. to start reheating the meal on Christmas Day. Preparations continue at about 9:30 a.m. when a mass of volunteers begin to show up to cut up and plate desserts.
At 10:30 a.m., volunteers began assembling for the “Walk the Plate” process, which consists of walking the assembly line to fill the plates with food, including rolls supplied by Marshall’s Golden Corral. The meals are then taken to different routes.
More than 30 volunteers set aside their Christmas plans to volunteer at this year’s Christmas dinner.
Juan Bedolla who was in Marshall visiting relatives for the holidays said he and his family were volunteering because he wanted his children to know the real reason for the season, giving.
“It’s neat and something to keep things is perspective for children to show how to give back for the less fortunate,” he said.
While some of the meals do go to those in need, such as homeless individuals or those who are homebound, many also are taken to local first responders who have to work on Christmas Day, along with those at the Willoughby Juvenile Detention Center; Twelve Way Foundation rehabilitation center; and East Texas Open Door.
Though more than 500 meals were served last year, a significant increase was seen this year which organizers said is a good sign that things are better for many people during the holiday season.