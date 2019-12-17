Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) announced the results of their highly successful Giving Tuesday fundraiser this year conducted Dec. 3, in connection with the national day of giving known as Giving Tuesday, which takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving on the heels of Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
“Last year, we raised $1,040 in connection with the Giving Tuesday event. This year, with the $4,000 challenge grant provided by the Sequor Foundation, we were successful in raising $10,710, which will be contributed to the fund to provide financial assistance to the City of Marshall and Harrison County for the construction of the proposed low-kill animal shelter in Marshall,” Amanda Smith, board member of the 501©3 non-profit organization Friends of Marshall Animals said.
“We are very grateful to the Board of Directors of the Sequor Foundation for serving as a catalyst in this effort. We also salute the efforts of our local volunteers and contributors in making this possible. This ten-fold increase in our performance over last year demonstrates that the people of this community feel strongly about the well-being of animals, and serves to show that our residents are appreciative of the efforts of the City and County to come together to work to address this common problem.”
“The efforts of Friends of Marshall Animals and the local contributors are a credit to citizen involvement, and the Board of Directors of the Sequor Foundation is proud to see the residents step up and bring this effort forward in such a meaningful way. We’re delighted that the matching grant was helpful to these fundraising efforts,” Judge Richard Anderson, general counsel for the Sequor Foundation said.
Richard and Christina Anderson personally presented the matching check for $4,000 on behalf of the not-for-profit Sequor Foundation to FOMA board members Dec. 16.
Cooperative efforts between the City, County, and private donors continue to advance towards a solution for funding of the facility.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the many volunteers and contributors who supported Friends of Marshall Animals on Giving Tuesday and we look forward to continuing to build upon this success,” Smith said.
To find out more about FOMA and how to help homeless animals in Marshall, visit their website at https://friendsofmarshallanimals.org/
To stay up to date on FOMA’s upcoming events and fundraisers, as well as view animals currently looking for their forever home, visit FOMA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA/