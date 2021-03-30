The Harrison County Child Welfare Board has announced that the annual Go Blue Day activities will resume this year after taking a break in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Go Blue Day is a national effort to educate communities across the country of the realities of child abuse in America.
“Many of us do not realize how prevalent child abuse can be in our own communities until we are faced with the statistics” stated LaDarius Carter, President of the Harrison County Child Welfare Board.
Carter shared that he was surprised by the statistics himself.
“I was aware that child abuse was a reality that existed, but until I became a member of this organization and began looking at the numbers, I did not fully understand how many children and families are impacted by abuse and neglect.”
Madison Hood, an Assistant District Attorney and the Vice President of the Harrison County Child Welfare Board will be organizing this year’s Go Blue Day activities, as she has for several years.
The Go Blue Day ceremony will be held at noon on April 9 on the northern steps of the historic Harrison County Courthouse. If the weather does not permit an outdoor ceremony, the event will be moved into the courtroom of County Court at Law Judge Joe Black.
When asked about this year’s ceremony Mr. Carter stated that “Last year we felt that for the safety of the community that the most responsible course of action was to cancel the ceremony. We feel that this year we can carry out the mission of educating our community, while still maintaining social distancing and other health and safety precautions.”
The Harrison County Child Welfare Board encourages the local community to participate in Go Blue Day by attending the ceremony and by wearing blue on Friday April 9th. Any organization that participates is encouraged to share photos of their staff, students, or members wearing blue, by sharing those photos on social media.
For more information on this topic, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.