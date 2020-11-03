Long lines. Debates. Choosing cabinet members.
Students at Elysian Fields ISD Middle School learned all about elections thanks to work done by their teachers on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Three candidates for EF Middle School "President" Gracey Struwe, LeBron Simmons and Judson Illingworth participated in a middle school debate. Each candidate had to detail and defend what made them the best candidate for middle school president.
They also shared some of their ideas of things they would like to implement if elected.
Each candidate also had to select cabinet members to help them in the process. Gracey selected Lawson Swank, Lexi Holland and Allison O'Brien. LeBron selected Ava Henigan, Brody Parker and Elleanna Gonzalez and Judson selected Colt Hodges, Jamiyon Johnson and Kacie Richmond.
Students also were able to wait in line to cast their votes for who they thought should be president.