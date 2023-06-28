The children of Marshall got the chance to come face to face with some of the most unhuggable animals in the world this week, learning something new thanks to Eric Brittingham, president of Wildlife on the Move.
Brittingham came to Memorial City Hall this Tuesday for a program sponsored by the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, bringing with him a number of unusual animal friends to meet the boys and girls of Marshall.
During the event, Brittingham brought five different exotic animals to show students, and teach them a little about each one.
Children in Marshall got to meet Freckles the King Snake, Boomerang the Python, Dude the Opossum, Chica the Tarantella and even Tito the Tenrec.
Brittingham taught everyone present at the event about the different animals, learning about their environments, their eating habits, and even about common misconceptions the public has.
“Who here has ever gotten to touch an opossum before?” Brittingham asked, “It’s a once in a life time opportunity, and you get the chance today.”
The show was interactive as well, with volunteers called up from the audience to help children understand that snakes aren’t slimy, tenrec’s are spiky, and even that snakes have a back bone.
After the event, students were even able to take their turn petting Boomerang the Python, and even take a picture with the snake draped over their shoulders.
The show was made possible through the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, the nonprofit arm of the local library that works to raise funds for additional library programming each year.
The Friends of the MPL host a range of events, especially during the library’s Summer Reading Program every year, to add to what the local library has to offer the community.
Wildlife on the Move is also a nonprofit organization, with Brittingham adding that the group loves to perform for any event including not only library events, but also birthday parties and much more.
Community members can learn more about Wildlife on the Move by visit www.wildlifeonthemove.com, as well as what other upcoming events the library has planned by visiting www.marshalltexas.net.