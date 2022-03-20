A GoFundMe account has been established for the medical expenses and recovery of Lindsey Elizabeth Mills, a local woman and single mother, who has been in the intensive care unit of a Tyler hospital fighting for her life due to a horrific Jan. 18 car wreck that left her in critical condition.
“On Jan., 18, 2022, time stopped for me and my family,” said her father William Mills, who has been at the hospital with her on a daily basis.
On that day, Lindsey was involved in a terrible accident on U.S. 80 and Loop 281 that caused her car to flip several times before she was ejected.
“By the grace of God, Lindsey is stable, but in critical condition,” her brother, Jason Mills, wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“She was stabilized at Good Shepherd and transferred to Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler, where she is in surgery to repair her shattered pelvis and dislocated hip,” Jason shared. “She has more broken bones, more surgeries, and a long recovery ahead of her.”
Her father estimates the medical bills associated with her treatment to be more than a half million dollars.
“Just from what I can understand, what a normal ICU day costs is considerable — not counting all the other things, all the tests,” he said. “She’s had two MRIs and she’s had several CT scans and dialysis. It all adds up.”
In addition to the crushed pelvis, broken right hip and left dislocated hip, Willie said his daughter sustained several broken ribs that punctured her lung. Her right wrist is also broken.
Lindsey did not have health insurance as she had just transitioned to a new job and the medical insurance wasn’t in effect yet. She had her first surgery this past Friday to determine the cause of her kidney failure.
“Her kidneys have been shutdown now for over 30 days,” said William. “She’s on dialysis usually twice a week.”
The family organized the GoFundMe to assist with Lindsey’s medical expenses and recovery as she undergoes a lengthy healing process. Lindsey’s sister, Katlyn Bowens, is also organizing a crawfish boil fundraiser, tentatively set for April 23, to help defray expenses.
“The long-range prognosis with Lindsey is several more months there, either in the ICU or in a critical care, many months of rehab, probably many, many months before she can go back to work,” her father said. “So any contribution is going to be appreciated.”
Road to Recovery
Born March 19, 1984, Lindsey just marked her 38th birthday this past Saturday. She’s a 2002 Marshall High School graduate, has lived in Marshall most of her life, but currently resides in Hallsville with her 16-year-old son Jackson, who is a sophomore at Hallsville High School. Her loved ones are maintaining her apartment and helping care for her son while she’s in the hospital.
“The hospital is so good. Everybody there, especially these ICU nurses, they’re so compassionate, caring, they talk to you and they give you information,” her father shared. “The doctors volunteer information. Every day one of the trauma surgeons comes into her room and examines her and then he tells me what is going on with her and what their plans are.”
William said the transparency from the hospital staff has been very comforting during this critical time. He said his children — two boys Justin Mills and Jason Mills and one girl Lindsey — mean the world to him. As a parent, it’s hard to see a child in such condition. He said Lindsey, in particular, is his baby girl, who claimed his heart the moment he held her.
“As a father, I have a special feeling in my heart and mind for my baby girl, and my sons understand,” he said. “Here we are days after that terrible day, and I just now feel that I can talk about this.
“When the ER doctor told me that my daughter may not make it, a million thoughts went through my mind — the past, the present the future,” said William. “I am lucky to have had my grandson, two grown sons, family and friends with me that day. They all stepped up and let me deal with my emotions.”
The many prayers that have been uttered for Lindsey and the family have also been humbling. William said those prayer warriors — known and unknown — have his lifetime of appreciation and gratitude.
“Your prayers have helped me out of a very dark place and have renewed my faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior,” the father said. “You all have also restored my faith in my fellowman.
“Your compassion and generosity have helped my family greatly at our time of need and will never be forgotten,” he added. “Although she is still in ICU connected to all the necessary medical equipment in order to live and recover, Lindsey is getting the best care possible at Mother Francis Hospital. With prayers and Jesus guiding the hands and minds of the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Mother Francis, my daughter has shown some improvement, but she has a long way to go. I ask for you all to continue to pray for Lindsey.”
William said his daughter is not only loved by her friends and family, she’s also adored by her colleagues in the medical field. Having a medical assisting certification, Lindsey has worked for doctors at Good Shepherd in Marshall and in Longview. At the time of the accident, she was employed for Wellness Pointe in Longview.
The father, who lives in Jefferson but is staying in the Longview-Tyler area until his daughter’s recovery, said he’s also overwhelmed by the generous outpouring of contributions given to the GoFundMe Fund, so far. As of Saturday, March 19, approximately $9,600 of the $12,750 goal had been reached. William Mills said his family welcomes and appreciates any donations as Lindsey continues her journey of recovery.
“It would be great,” he said of receiving more donations. “I’m staying over there in Longview, and I will stay there until I can carry her out of there or me and her walk out of there. It’s not inexpensive. I try to eat as economically as I can, but it all adds up.
“We’ve used a quite a bit of the GoFundMe to pay ahead on Lindsey’s rent on her apartment and utilities and helping with Jackson with whatever expenses he has,” said William. “Everybody knows it all adds up, and the GoFundMe has helped with that. We just appreciate every cent of it.”
“It’s such a wonderful feeling to know there’s so many good people still out there when, I say, most of us have probably give up on that,” the father said.
Updates
Her father said he posts on the GoFundMe page regularly to update everyone on Lindsey’s condition. He was pleased to report on Friday that the physical therapy, following her surgery, went well.
“Late that afternoon the physical therapist worked with her arm and legs and then asked her if she wanted to try to sit up. She nodded yes and ended up after sitting up she sat on the side of the bed with her feet over the side for about 5min!!” he wrote in the update. “She even smiled! My daughter is looking like she did before the accident. Thank you Jesus, and thank you all for your PRAYERS they do work! KEEP THEM COMING!
The GoFundMe can be found by searching “Lindsey Mills Medical Expenses and Recovery.”