A GoFundMe account has been organized for the family of 1987 Marshall High School graduate and California physician Dr. John Cheng, who died Sunday after heroically tackling a gunman during a mass church shooting.
“His heroism saved so many people NOT only at that church but throughout his career,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote. “His family is grief-stricken by this loss, which comes only three months after the loss of Dr. Cheng’s father.”
Cheng is the son of the late Marshall OBGYN Dr. Juinn Cheng and Ling Cheng. His father was a practicing doctor in Marshall for more than 30 years, delivering hundreds of newborns.
“He was certainly a nice man. The patients really liked him. He was always available when people needed him, which occasionally doctors are not,” said retired Marshall physician Dr. Vallerie Allman, who knew John’s father professionally as a colleague.
Dr. John Cheng followed in his father’s footsteps in the medical field and lived in Laguna Niguel, California as a family practice and sports medicine physician, where he was much like his father in having a unique care for patients and making himself available to them.
“Dr. John Cheng was a pillar in our community and dedicated his life to protecting and healing those around him,” organizers of the GoFund Me fundraiser said. “He was a family man with a passion for medicine and teaching. This drive helped him build a thriving medical practice that has been the cornerstone of our community for over 20 years.
“He was well-loved by both his patients, peers and treated everyone around him like family,” said organizers. “He was admired as a beacon of compassion, respected for his medical expertise by both colleagues and patients, and a paragon of courage
Cheng’s life was taken tragically in Sunday’s deadly attack that left five others wounded during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. He was 52 years old.