Marshall ISD staff and students invited community members to join them Friday by wearing purple to honor an elementary school student who died this week.
Sam Houston Elementary School fourth-grader Laylah McGlothin died on May 2, and district officials asked the community join them Friday in honoring her memory by wearing her favorite color, purple.
“Please join us on Friday as we honor Laylah McGlothin, a fourth grade student, at Sam Houston, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this week. We continue to send love and support to her family and friends and invite the entire district to wear purple in her honor. Please continue to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the district posted on Facebook Wednesday.
A Go Fund Me is now set up to help the family by visiting online at www.gofundme.com/f/laylah-mcglothin-memorial-fund?qid=49d249d3f787ab70506902d9c25c94c2. As of Thursday afternoon, about $2,100 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
“The McGlothin family would like to express sincere gratitude and love to those who have sent heartfelt expressions of comfort and support during this time of sadness. Laylah will be greatly missed and her beautiful, energetic spirit will forever be in our hearts,” the fund’s organizer Stephanie Dick wrote on the site.
Laylah’s classmates also joined together this week to make a memorial of her name out of stones on the grounds of the school.