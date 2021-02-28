To help community members commit to a meatless meal every week, Golden Chick is now offering a brand new Alaska cod sandwich for the lent season.
From Feb. 15 through May 23, the business will be offering the new item, a beer-battered Alaska cod, as well as bringing back a Lenten favorite from last year, the butterfly shrimp.
The new sandwich is topped with tartar sauce, pickles and coleslaw, and served on a brioche bun. Community members can purchase the sandwich in three different combos, including:
The Hand-Battered Cod Sandwich — $4.99
A hand-battered Alaska cod filet topped with tartar sauce, five pickles and coleslaw served on a fresh brioche bun.
Available as a combo with a side and 30oz drink for $7.99
Hand-Battered Cod Filet Combo — $7.99
A hand-battered Alaska cod filet served with two sides, fresh-baked yeast roll, tartar sauce and a 30oz drink.
Crispy & Crunchy Cod & Shrimp Combo — $8.99
A hand-battered Alaska cod filet served with three Butterfly Shrimp, two sides, fresh-baked yeast roll, cocktail & tartar sauce and a 30oz drink.
Julia Monter, representing the company, said that Golden Chick’s selection of Alaska cod was specifically to offer a premium quality fish product that is superior to the offerings by other chains in the marketplace.
“Golden Chick could have chosen a less expensive, less premium product, but felt that the cod was a high quality offering that nicely complements its other fish offerings — US Farm Raised Catfish, but offering a completely different experience,” she said.
Golden Chick hand batters the cod instead of serving a pre-battered frozen product like the vast majority of its competition.
The businesses Butterfly Shrimp will also be available to be added to any of these meals for an additional $1.99. These seafood items will be available at all locations.