LONGVIEW — Golfers turned up Monday to Pinecrest Country Club in Longview to help raise money for the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation’s 19th annual tournament “Fore the Kids.”
“Huge thank you to all of our 2021 Golf Tournament Sponsors, door prize donors, volunteers, and Pinecrest Country Club for supporting our 19th annual Golf Tournament ‘Fore the Kids,’” Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey said in a statement. “What an awesome community we have.”
Godsey said 26 teams of golfers came out to support the foundation this year. Between sponsors and participants, the foundation raised more than $10,000 to help support classroom learning for Hallsville ISD students.
The money raised by the foundation will go to fund grants to teachers with innovative classroom learning ideas, and also goes to fund dual credit scholarships for Hallsville High School students.
Tournament winners are: First Flight — 1st Place: Jack Walton, Scott Mitchell, Paxton McGarvey, Chris Whatley First Flight — 2nd Place: Tiger Stovall, Curtis Miller, Chris Mueller, Jake Jones, Jr. First Flight — 3rd Place: Carl Newman, J’Dee Stovall, Darrell Spence, Donny Stuckey
Second Flight — 1st Place: Steven Wood, Cole Clinton, Dillon Hall, Randy Smith Second Flight — 2nd Place: Dell Bledsoe, Robert Day, Garrett Day, Gary Day Second Flight — 3rd Place: Joey Westbrook, Michael Shirley, Darren Hicks, Kyle Stowe
Closest to the Pin: David Brinkley Longest Drive: J’Dee Stovall Longest Putt: Don Whyte