KARNACK — Karnack ISD students are now participating in monthly luncheon clubs for both boys and girls that offer them encouragement, etiquette training and education.
Karnack ISD teacher and founder of the “Gorgeous Girls” and “Gentlemen” clubs Jenelle Carpenter said the idea for the separate boy and girl clubs first came to her years ago while she was teaching at nearby Marshall ISD.
“I actually started this program there with third- and fourth-graders and wanted to bring it here to Karnack ISD now,” Carpenter said Monday. “The girls club meets once a month for lunch and we talk about etiquette, how to dress, how to behave appropriately. Here at Karnack ISD we have sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls participating.”
A similar group for the boy students will begin meeting once a month with a male teacher, Carpenter said.
The club’s motto is, “gorgeous inside and out,” Carpenter said.
“It just gives the students something to look forward to,” she said. “We get dressed up for our monthly luncheon and we eat our lunch in a special room that’s been decorated. The girls dress up in dresses or nice outfits and the boys wear ties. We teach etiquette and we talk about health, how to have a positive attitude, how to be a leader and more.”
At Monday’s “Gorgeous Girls” luncheon, the guest speaker was Karnack ISD school nurse Debra Scott, who spoke to the girls about the importance of keeping a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle.
“It’s important when we talk about maintaining a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle that we include mental health, physical health and emotional health,” Scott told the girls. “Remember, you’re beautiful, intelligent and you are fearfully and wonderfully made. Always be the best version of yourself.”
Each month, a “Glitter Girl” is awarded for displaying an all around positive and helpful attitude in all aspects of life. November’s Glitter Girl was eighth-grader Kali Grogan.
Also each month, two “Sunshine Girls” are awarded for having a sunny disposition and promoting positivity. November’s Sunshine Girls were sixth-grader Vanessa Solorzano and seventh-grader Warel Banuelos.
Carpenter said the program has resulted in an overall improvement for both the boys and girls.
On Monday, Gorgeous Girls Club Captain and eighth-grader Arianna Waxler handed out personal card greetings to each person present. As the girls each opened and read their cards, they were greeted with personal and custom quotes and positive words of encouragement that were selected just for them.
“They might not have someone at home to talk to them or teach them about these kinds of things,” Carpenter said. “Because of this program, the students walk different and talk different. I had boys at Marshall ISD that would get fresh haircuts every month just for the meeting. They all would get dressed up, and it’s just a great self esteem booster for them.”