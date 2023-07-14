New Vision Missionary Baptist Church @ Hillcrest celebrated its fifth church anniversary Sunday with the theme, ‘Lord, We Never Would’ve Made it Without You,” befittingly featuring multi-platinum selling gospel artist and singer of the hit song “Never Would’ve Made It,” Bishop Marvin Sapp.
Sapp, who served as the guest speaker of the program, traveled from his fairly new home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to share in the special occasion where he not only delivered a powerful message, but blessed the congregation with his renowned inspirational songs, including the number one gospel ballad, “Never Would’ve Made It.” The mega-selling hit held the No. 1 slot on gospel and R&B radio for over a year.
Sapp, who held Billboard artist of the decade from 2000 to 2010, expressed how humbled he was to be able to come to Marshall to celebrate New Vision’s anniversary.
“It’s amazing. I appreciate the opportunity to be able to come and share in this capacity,” the gospel artist and minister told the News Messenger. “ I’m new to the area, coming from Michigan almost four years ago to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Driving from Fort Worth to Marshall is great; and it gives me the opportunity, as well, to be able to interact and experience new things that pertain to the area in which I live now. It’s been great.”
Coming to this area of East Texas was also particularly meaningful to him because it is home to his popular radio show. According to the show details, the show, dubbed, “the Marvin Sapp Radio Show, is a two-hour show hosted by the Dove Award winner spotlighting the best in inspirational and gospel music, entertainment news, artist interviews and weekly features including “Marvin’s Motivational Moments” and “Ask The Bishop.”
Sapp, who spoke on the biblical scripture 1 Peter 4:12-13 Sunday, said he was humbled by the reception of the congregation and was honored to be able to deliver a word from God. He spoke on the topic: Speaking on the topic, “It’s my season to rejoice”, he encouraged attendees to not think it strange when going through a fiery trial, because it’s God’s way of preparing them for greater things. Instead, “rejoice.”
“I thank God. I was grateful and humble all at the same time,” said Sapp. “When you get the opportunity to share your heart what God gives you to deliver it’s always a great, great thing.”
Sapp said he’s been amazed by New Vision’s ministry and prays that the church continues to accomplish greater deeds.
“I just think that it’s amazing that the church has survived five years, especially in the midst of COVID because so many churches had shutdown in that particular period,” said Sapp.
“And my prayer is simply that the rest of their days will be the best of their days,” he said.
New Vision’s pastor, Bishop R.L. Moore Sr. was honored to have Sapp accept the church’s invitation. Moore said he met the gospel recording artist and fellow Bishop and began fellowshipping with him while assisting a limousine service some years ago in Shreveport. He was honored to enjoy several occasions of fellowship with him, and they’ve developed a bond since.
Moore said once he saw Sapp’s “Never Would’ve Made It” video, which featured the gospel artist singing inside of a small white country church, he knew he had to get him to come and share in New Vision’s anniversary as the church reminded him of New Vision’s beginnings in Karnack.
“Marvin Sapp has a video of him singing. It has a little white church. The church is almost identical to our little church down in Karnack. If you look at our video, he’s singing in the sanctuary. It’s a shot of him standing in front of it, a little ol’ white church. I mean it’s identical to our little church. And when I saw him singing in front of that little church that showed that that’s his roots where he started out in. I said that look like our little church where we started out in,” said Moore. “They showed him singing inside with the wooden pews, the pulpit with no microphone, no electric keyboard, just a country lil ol ‘white church. So, that’s what made me start thinking about it. That image stayed with me for a couple of days, and I was riding in my car and it seemed like every time I drove somewhere listening to my gospel music this song would come on, ‘Never Would’ve Made It Without You. And I thought about Lord, if it hadn’t been for you there’s no way we would’ve been able to do what we’ve done.”
The song reminded the pastor of how God has immensely blessed the congregation, from worshipping in a small framed white church in Karnack to being gifted a new 10,000 square-foot building by the Soda Lake Baptist Association. The property, which is the former site of Hillcrest Baptist Church, located at 2800 George Gregg St., sits on five acres of land.
Moore said the song not only reminds him of the gift of the building, but also makes him reflect on how God has allowed the church to be a blessing to others since its establishment.
“Some of the things we’ve done is we’ve partnered with the Gideons,” he said, noting the Gideons organization has distributed billions of Bibles across the globe.
“We’re proud to partner with them. We’ve also given water, given food boxes, adopted nursing homes, classrooms, given bicycles for the kids, and given away scholarships through our annual Martin Luther King (humanitarian awards) program for the last four years,” he shared. “We will continue to do that.”
The church also blesses first responders, including EMS, fire and police, once a month with a free lunch to show appreciation. The church also mentors young boys, and Bishop Moore facilitates a mentoring program with young pastors.
“I’ve got 21 young ministers that I minister and seven of them have become pastors on my recommendation in the last two years,” he shared.
The church also recently opened a bookstore, offering Sunday school material, mission ministry information and more. Moore’s own books that he’s authored are also found in the store. The bookstore is named in memory of late member and prayer warrior Precilla Woods.
“We never could’ve done this without the Lord,” he said of all of the church’s ministries. “And the big thing, we made history, we’re the first and only African American church in the Soda Lake Association.
“Every time I drive up at New Vision and walk around and look at the grounds, the campus of what the Lord has blessed us with and think about where we came…, the first thing we say is Lord, we couldn’t have done this without you. So, he was the ideal person to do our anniversary.”
Sharing a little of the church history, Moore noted that he pastored the congregation 40 years ago as pastor of Greenhill No. 2.
“We started out at Greenhill No. 2, and then when I met them in Karnack (in 2018) it was the little church on the hill and who would’ve thought, 40 years later the Lord would give us a building located on the hill crest, we’re on the crest of the hill on George Gregg. And our motto is ‘We’re the church on the hill doing God’s will,” he said.