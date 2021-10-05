The Harrison County Republican Women will host Gov. Greg Abbott as guest speaker at this year’s Columbus Day Dinner, slated Monday, Oct. 11 at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“Last October when we had our last Columbus Day dinner, I thought maybe we need to see if we could get the governor to come,” said Donna Philyaw, president of the organization.
Plans to secure the governor as the special guest have been in the works for a year.
“We’re very proud that he’s coming to be our keynote speaker,” said Philyaw.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The organization is excited to hear from the governor as he discusses all the great things happening in the state, Philyaw said. The group will also host State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The local Republican Women group invites the public to come out for “a smoking good time” with Abbott as they enjoy a catered event at Bear Creek Smokehouse. Tickets are $50. Philyaw encourages anyone wishing to attend to contact her directly for tickets.
“I’ll take their name and have their tickets waiting on them and they can pay at the door,” said Philyaw. “We hope for a good response,” she said, noting there will also be a silent auction at the event.
Philyaw said the Columbus Day dinner is a fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Women’s Carolyn Abney Scholarship Fund.
“She was a longtime member,” Philyaw said of the scholarship’s namesake.
Last year the group awarded three scholarships to local high school seniors from the fund.
“We try to give out at least three,” said Philyaw.
In addition to the scholarship, Philyaw noted other various outreach activities and philanthropic efforts spearheaded by the organization throughout the years.
“Our Republican women have all volunteered to help and they’ve served,” she said. “Our members are also good citizens of our city and county and have served on (various) boards,” said Philyaw. “A lot of us work the elections and we’re certified voter registrars, and we will be at the Fireant Festival also signing up people to vote. They can sign up and get registered now and they’ll be ready to vote at the primary when we have the primary.”
Through the organization’s monthly luncheon, the group strives to educate and update the public on various current events that impact the community. The monthly meetings are every third Friday of the month, starting at noon, at Elks Lodge. A catered lunch is offered.
“We always try to have people like our district attorney and our judges all come and speak to us,” said Philyaw, noting city and state officials have also come to speak. “We try to support our candidates that are running and we try to support our local festivals that go on, just like the Fireant festival.
“Just recently we had registrars to go to library in case anyone wants to sign up to register to vote. Also, a few went out to ETBU and registered people out there,” she added. “We’re trying to work with the party. We have associate members, which are men that can join our group. They don’t have a voting right, but they can be there to learn and listen to whatever speakers we have.”
“We try to get as many people we can to come in and tell us about things,” said Philyaw.
Well-known political figures the group has brought into Marshall, throughout their 53-year history, include Sens. John Tower, Phil Gramm, Strom Thurman and actor Charlton Heston. Other speakers have included Congressman George H.W. Bush in 1970, Barbara Bush, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Tom Stagg and Jim Collins, as well as former Gov. Rick Perry.
Recently, the group has hosted State Sen. Bryan Hughes and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
“Also, once a month, Lou Gaw reports on things that are going on in the state and federal level. She does a wonderful job on reporting all that,” said Philyaw.
“We encourage Republican women to run for office. We’re under Texas Federation of Republican Women. We’re under their guidelines. We plan meetings to broaden and unify the interest and education of its members,” she said. “We try to be informative and help in any way we can.”
Philyaw said the group also supports charities, including the Pet Place, Angel Tree and the food pantry.
“This year we decided to go with Wounded Warriors and Tunnel to Towers to help with the veterans,” said Philyaw. “We try to do our best to help our military men and women; and we do have some in our organization, women that are retired from the military.”
Philyaw said she hopes all can share in the 2021 Columbus Day Dinner.
“We hope that everyone would want to come and enjoy in meeting the governor and hearing from him and our State Representative Chris Paddie and our County Judge Chad Sims,” she said.
For ticket information, call Donna Philyaw at (903) 407-3235.
“Please join us for a night of great fellowship, food and information while supporting a great cause,” the group said.