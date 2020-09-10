Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state’s disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this week.
The declaration was issued originally on March 13, and expires every 30 days unless renewed by the governor, which Abbott has done every month since.
“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a the last Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease on June 4 for the city, which is a direct reflection of Abbott’s Executive Order GA-26.
This extended declaration does not change any current regulations put in place to protect from the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.
These regulations include:
1. The city of Marshall will review and approve all outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people within the city limits with certain exceptions. Citizens and community organizations must submit a written plan of the proposed event, provide a strategy for social distancing, and submit a City of Marshall Special Event Form to Rachel Chapman, Marshall Main Street Manager. Exceptions for this regulation include child-care services, church services, recreational sports programs for youth or adults and youth camps.
2. Bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51 percent of gross receipts from alcohol sales must close at noon. These businesses may stay open for delivery and takeout only.
3. Restaurants will be able to stay open for dine-in to a 50 percent capacity. Restaurants are encouraged to utilize takeout, delivery, and curbside services. Restaurants will not count staff in determining operating levels.
Failure to comply with Governor Abbott’s Executive Order during the COVID-19 disaster is an offense punishable under Section 418.173 by a fine not to exceed $1,000.