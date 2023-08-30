The Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance conducted a Governor’s Small Business Summit last Thursday at the Marshall Convention Center. This summit was created to assist small company owners and entrepreneurs in growing their enterprises to new heights.
“It is so rewarding to see small business owners and those who are interested in endeavoring leave with wisdom and discernment that they maybe didn’t have when they walked in the door and gleaming the wisdom of experts that have gone before them,” said Stacia Runnels, executive director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. “So I hope they left with resources, tips, and suggestions that they’ll take with them for a long time.”
The Governor’s Office of Small Business help provides advocacy, entrepreneurial support, education and technical help to small and medium-sized Texas businesses.
Business discussions between attendees and some of the summit’s experienced speakers reverberated throughout the convention center auditorium. The 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit, jointly hosted by the office of Gov. Greg Abbot, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, provided business owners with the chance to speak with experts and ask questions about obtaining funding, finding qualified employees, competing for government contracts, and marketing their company.
The networking event featured panels of financial experts who elaborated on suggestions and guidance for start-up and small-company entrepreneurs. Small Business 101, workforce developmen and obtaining financing were among the subjects covered. Bryan Daniel, Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public of the Texas Workforce Commission; Jill Davis, owner of Joe Pine Coffee Co.; Jeff Henderson, Vice President and Relationship Manager of Austin Bank in Marshall; Robbie Shoults, owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse; and Miguel Luna, owner of Taco Reyes comprised the keynote panel.
As it seeks to assist in supplying local firms with competent personnel, Harrison County is now very interested in workforce development and small enterprises. Before the event came to a conclusion, Joe Pine Coffee Co. received the “Outstanding in Business” award for their significant contributions to the Marshall region. All attendees were welcomed and given lunch by the Governor’s Small Business Assistance team, which included Jarvis Brewer, Bryan Roller, Jack Herrell and Nidia Ramirez.
The summit highlighted the importance of small company owners being visible and developing connections in the community as keys to success.
“You have to build relationships and surround yourself with people who can compliment you,” said Runnels. “So do what you do, but what you need help with, don’t be afraid to ask and find somebody that can do that; they can help make your business successful, and don’t give up.