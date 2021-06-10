Grab your partners and do-si-do! Square dancing is on tap this week in Marshall with a series of events sponsored by East Texas Square and Round Dance Association for the 59th Annual Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers Festival.
The festival will be held at the Marshall Convention Center June 10-12 in Marshall.
The event will kick off with a Masquerade themed Trail End Dance at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10 hosted by the Texas State Callers’ Association board. The event is $11 at the door with plus level dancing from 2 to 4 p.m. and the mainstream dancing and after party being hosted from 7 to 10 p.m.
Callers will include Mike Bramlet, John Carlton, John Kephart, Chet Miles and Dale Smith with the emcee being Michele Vieira.
The event will act as the teen scholarship fundraiser and there will also be a split the pot.
“Square dancing is a clean, family oriented, fun activity and entertainment for all ages from early teens to nonagenarian. We have square dancers in their 90s square and round dancing. Square dancing keeps everyone young at heart,” officials said.
The event continues with a pre-festival dance at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 hosted by the East Texas Square and Round Dance Association. Admission at the door is $13. The 59th Texas State Festival will be held Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the festival business meeting being conducted at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 13. Saturday admission is $18 at the door. Saturday’s events are hosted by Texas State Federation of Square & Round Dancers
Teens are half price at all events.
There is no charge for spectators at the events. For more information about learning how to square dance, go to East Texas Square and Round Dance Association’s website www.squaredancetx.com or etsrda.com.