Chad Graff, Republican candidate for Pct. 2 County Commissioner, wants to be a voice for constituents, which is why he’s seeking office in the Nov. 8 General Election.
“I have said for a very long time that I eventually wanted to serve my home county, and I feel that God has led me to take up that direction at this time,” said Graff, who has worked throughout Texas leading several groundbreaking fines collection programs.
“I want to be able to get out and meet the people of our county and find out how I can best serve them as their representative in our county government system,” said Graff.
“As I have been out meeting with many up to this point, I have an even stronger desire to be the person who represents their voice as we make decisions for our county going forward,” he said.
Graff is vying for the office against Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins.
Graff is a 1988 graduate of Marshall High School and a 1993 graduate of East Texas Baptist University, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in business. He notes that he’s a common sense conservative with Christian values.
A family man, Graff has been married to his wife of more than 30 years, Kelly, who is the College, Career and Military Readiness Coordinator at Hallsville High School.
The couple has two children who are both Hallsville High School graduates. Their daughter is a graduate of Texas A&M and their son, like Graff and his wife, is an ETBU graduate.
Graff, who lives in a rural area of Pct. 2, boasts an extensive history in county government dating back to the early ‘90s, where he made history as the first director of criminal collections for Harrison County.
“I went to work for Harrison County in 1994,” he shared. “I established that department and was the first Director of Criminal Collections.”
The experience then led him to Lubbock County, in 2000, to help oversee a newly established program there.
“In 2000, Lubbock County was starting a program and my family and I moved to Lubbock to fill that need,” said Graff. “In 2005, Smith County started their program and my family and I were able to move back to East Texas.”
Later that year, he was hired to be a regional collection specialist for the East Texas region as a result of a new mandatory criminal collection program launched by the state’s Office of Court Administration.
“I am a founding member of the Governmental Collectors Association of Texas and have served many positions and provided many trainings over multiple Texas government activities,” Graff said of his professional experience and affiliations.
Speaking on his current pursuit for the office of Pct. 2 county commissioner, Graff said he believes the role of the commissioner is to be the voice of all precinct residents, whether inside the city or out in the county, when it is time to make decisions and find solutions that will benefit county residents, as a whole.
“I also believe it is the role of the commissioner to know the needs of the county and to fully fund the law, fire and emergency services departments, which ensure the safety of county residents,” the candidate said.
Graff said his background in county government and experience as a current small business owner, are qualities that make him an ideal candidate and will help benefit the position.
“During college, while attending ETBU, I spent my summers working at road and bridge doing all types of road work — including construction of county roads and running heavy equipment,” Graff noted.
“I have a business degree with a minor in legal studies and have used the knowledge I have in these areas to successfully build three countywide fines collections programs and also to help multiple counties through the State Office of Court Administration position I held as a Regional Collection Specialist,” he shared.
“Having worked with these three counties and the state, I have had the opportunity to build and oversee multiple budgets that all operated conservatively, while providing the needed services of each,” said Graff. “This also allowed me to work with and see the needs of nearly every office/department within county government.”
Additionally, as the owner of a small family-owned business, a cow/calf operation, he is aware of the needs and concerns of other small business owners such as local feed stores and other farm and ranch supply stores.
If elected to office, Graff said an objective of his would be to create mutually beneficial, working relationships between the county and its cities and municipalities.
“I want to look at ways to build upon what is already being done to improve road repair and construction for all county residents,” he said, citing more of his goals.
Graff said he’d also like to work with adult and juvenile probation departments’ community service programs to use their efforts to help clean the county’s roadways.
“I want to make dump sites more accessible and affordable,” he added. “I want to help ensure that the countywide broadband initiative continues and serves as many residents as possible.”
Graff said he would best represent or serve constituents by serving as a full-time commissioner.
“I want to be in the office or out in the county doing whatever work is necessary to help our county residents,” he said. “I will be available in person or on the phone to listen to the needs and concerns of our residents and then be the voice for those things when it is time to find solutions and make decisions.”