A Harrison County grand jury handed down 22 indictments on Thursday, which included two sealed ones.
Indictments ranged from stalking to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accident involving injury — to name a few.
The grand jury indicted Caleb Lee Baker, 29, of Kilgore, for accident involving injury. According to his indictment, on Jan. 16, Baker allegedly left the scene of an accident he was involved in that resulted in the injury of another individual. The indictment alleges that Baker left the scene of the accident without giving either his name, address, registration number of the vehicle he was driving or the name of his insurance company. The indictment further alleges that Baker left the scene of the accident without rendering reasonable assistance to the complainant when it was apparent that the complainant was in need of medical treatment, and the accident resulted in the bodily injury of the complainant.
The grand jury indicted Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, on March 19, Galvan allegedly caused bodily injury to Valerie Grubbs by shooting Grubbs in the torso, using a firearm.
The grand jury handed down two unrelated indictments for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Those indicted were Cleophus James Jr., 67, of Marshall, and Michael Edwin Miears, 54, of White Oak. In his indictment, on March 1, James allegedly tried to conceal cocaine during a traffic stop. James was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance.
According to Miears’ indictment, on March 20, knowing that an investigation was in progress during a traffic stop, Miears allegedly destroyed a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation. Miears was additionally indicted for possession of a controlled substance.
Other indictments were:
- Alicia Dominguez Miranda, 23, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- Tanner McDaniel, 17, of Hallsville, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Hunter James Clark, 23, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Silvano Arellano Rios Jr., 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kentrell Terez Stone, 30, of Itta Bena, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tonya Marie Kinsey, 38, of Keithville, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lane Wilson Brown, 65, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Clifton Blake Peppers, 37, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Alicia Leann Karakra, 33, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cory Russell Beaird, 42, of Greenwood, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Darron Dewayne Pair, 32, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Larry Dewayne Pierce Jr., 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- William Eugene Hobbs, 25, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Kendall Lynn Marshall, 25, of Jefferson, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Gabe Nelson III, 42, of Anderson, possession of a firearm by a felon, bribery;
- Brandon James Haltom, 30, of Marshall, stalking.