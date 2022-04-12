A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 30 indictments, including for aggravated robbery, discharging firearms and for crimes against children.
Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault
A man, who was arrested in connection with a September 2021 shooting incident on Lothrop Street, was indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 16, 2021, the defendant, 22-year-old Kemeyon Dashun Nesbitt, of Marshall, allegedly caused bodily injury to a male victim by shooting the man in the back and buttocks. Nesbitt was additionally indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, stemming from the day of his Jan. 6 arrest on the outstanding warrants from the Sept. 16, 2021 incident.
The day of his arrest, officers found Nesbitt hiding in a cabinet under a kitchen sink inside of an apartment in the 2500 block of North Franklin Street.
Deadly conduct
The grand jury indicted Tony Eugene Perry Jr., 29, of Uncertain, for deadly conduct/discharging firearm and prohibited weapon. According to his indictment, on Jan. 13, Perry allegedly knowingly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a habitation and the defendant was reckless as to whether the habitation was occupied. The indictment goes on to say that Perry allegedly possessed a short barrel firearm, namely a New England .410 shotgun with a length of 12 inches and the weapon was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record maintained by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives or not subject to registration requirement, and the weapon was not classified as a curio or relic by the US Department of Justice.
Injury to a child
The grand jury indicted two men for unrelated injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury offenses.
According to his indictment, on Aug. 8, 2021, Austin Craig McKinney, 28, of Longview allegedly caused serious bodily injury to a child age 14 years or younger by a manner unknown to the jury.
According to the other indictment, on Dec. 20, 2021, Dominique Fabrecio Fore, 26, of Harleton, allegedly caused injury to a child age 14 years or younger by biting the child on the buttocks.
Indecency with a child by exposure, aggravated sexual assault
The grand jury indicted Bryan Christopher Brooks, 37, of Marshall, for indecency with a child by exposure. According to his indictment, on Jan. 16, with intent to arouse or gratify his sexual desire, Brooks allegedly exposed his genitals, knowing that a female child younger than the age of 17 was present.
According to a probable cause for arrest report, stemming from the incident, a Marshall Police Department officer was dispatched around 1:13 p.m. on Jan. 16 to the Sweet Stop gas station in the 1100 block of W. Grand Avenue, in reference to indecent exposure. The officer was advised by 911 dispatchers that a female caller reported that a male was standing outside of the store, exposing himself to her niece. When the officer arrived, the suspect, identified as Brooks, appeared to be fastening his pants.
On the security footage, the officer was able to observe Brooks standing in front of the window, opening his pants, exposing himself, making sexual gestures to the teenage cashier.
In an unrelated incident, the grand jury indicted Darles Efrain Paredes-Garcia, 19, of Marshall, for aggravated sexual assault to a child. According to the indictment, on Oct. 22, 2021, Paredes-Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a child who was younger than age 14.
Others indicted during the late March term were:
• Lashonda Marie Ester White, 43, of Shreveport, La., three counts of driving while intoxicated with child younger than age 15;
• Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;
• Durrell Deshaun Crenshaw, 34, Oakland, California, possession of marijuana;
• Shelby Arnetta Bullock, 25, of Goodletsville, Tennessee, possession of marijuana;
• Byron Matthew Nelson, 46, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
• Bessie Mae Alexander, 51, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
• Charles Roy Cunningham, 48, of Laneville, possession of a controlled substance;
• Joann Renea Holden, 36, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
• Jamall Williams Gaines, 38, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
• Alcindor LePaul Blair, 50, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
• Edwin LaKeith Valentine, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
• Jameciea Earltavia Okra, 24, of Marshall, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
• David Anthony Kilpatrick, 59, of DeKalb, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
• Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Dallas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
• Jacovan JKeil Clayborn, 20, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Clarissa Amber Cruz, 23, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
• Kyle Davis Ratley Sr., 31, of Harleton, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
• Zyindria Latifian Johnson, 27, of Houston, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Kelvin Dewayne Brown, 45, of Marshall, abandoned or endangered a child by criminal negligence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Joseph Daniel Weimert, 34, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint exposure to serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Bobby Vantrez Wiley, 31, of Longview, assault family violence, abandoned/endangered a child by criminal negligence;
• Michelle Ann McClure, 39, of Marshall, abandoned/endangered child by criminal negligence.