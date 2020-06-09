A Harrison County grand jury recently met, handing down several indictments for child sexual abuse crimes.
In one case, a 40-year-old man, of Jefferson, was indicted for six counts of possession of child pornography, which are third degree felonies.
According to the indictment, the defendant, Daniel Wayde McFarland, allegedly possessed child pornography six times, on Dec. 4, 2017. The indictment goes on to say that McFarland intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than age 18, engaging in sexual conduct.
In an unrelated case, the grand jury indicted a 46-year-old Harleton man for two counts of sexual assault of a child, which are second degree felonies.
According to the indictment, the defendant, Rickey Loyd Cunningham, allegedly sexually assaulted a child younger than age 17 on April 1, 2018, and on Jan. 14, 2020.
In another unrelated case, the grand jury indicted 57-year-old Fernando Ramirez-Cabrera, of Marshall, for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the indictment, on or about Nov. 1, 2012, Ramirez-Cabrera allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child younger than age 14. The indictment goes on to say that also on Nov. 1, 2012, Cabrera reportedly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than age 17.
In another unrelated case, the grand jury indicted 60-year-old Lloyd Kenneth Kelding, of Marshall, for indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to his indictment, Kelding allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than age 17 on or about Oct. 15, 2018.
Others indicted during the May term were:
- Jayvin Emanuel Carter, 25, of Maumelle, Arkansas, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Kenneth Wayne Hicks, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Nicholas Lavelle Hull, 27, of Waskom, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Kendrick Damond Jones, 23, of Marshall, theft of a firearm;
- Nathan Allen Burns, 21, of Marshall, assault of a public servant;
- Jared Martin Hergert, 36, of Marshall, assault family violence;
- Michael Alejandro Garcia, 28, of Marshall, assault family violence;
- Demitrius Juane Jackson, 39, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gregory Eugene Bowman, 53, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Joe Curtis Coleman, 24, of Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Daylin Stephen Jones, 18, of Longview, theft of a firearm;
- Antwoine Demond Russell, 35, of Marshall, harassment of a public servant.