A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 32 indictments, three of which were sealed. Indictments included deadly conduct, burglaries, child endangerment, several drug charges and more.
Deadly conduct
Jonathan Michael Rogers, 25, of Marshall, was indicted for deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
According to his indictment, on April 18, Rogers allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle and was reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, on April 18, HCSO Deputy Matt Hensley responded to a resident in the 6300 block of Whitehurst Drive in Harrison County in reference to a dispute involving a gun. The officer arrived on scene and observed a male, lying on the living room floor, suffering from a medical emergency.
During the investigation, the deputy learned that the suspect, Jonathan Rogers, allegedly began fighting with his father in the yard. During the altercation, Rogers allegedly retrieved a handgun and fired a round, striking a vehicle, after allegedly threatening to shoot his father.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that the responding officer located the handgun in a bathroom and found a baggie containing methamphetamine in plain view, next to it.
Burglary
Two people were indicted for burglary of a habitation, stemming from a March 5 incident. The defendants are Bobby Glenn Allen, 36, of Kilgore; and Beth Renee Maxwell, 43, also of Kilgore.
According to their indictments, on March 5, the two entered a habitation without the consent of the owner, and allegedly attempted to commit or committed theft of property, stealing jewelry, vehicle parts, DVDs, miscellaneous household items and a Nissan pickup truck.
Child endangerment
The grand jury indicted Rodricus JW Richardson, 35, of Allen, for endangerment of a child by criminal negligence and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
According to Count 1 of his indictment, on April 17, Richardson allegedly knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct that placed a child younger than age 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by possessing meth and paraphernalia in the presence of the child, and the defendant did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.
According to Count 2 of this indictment, on or about April 17, with intent to harm or defraud another, and without consent, Richardson allegedly possessed less than five identifying pieces of information of the complainant.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, on April 17, HCSO Deputy Matt Hensley stopped the vehicle Richardson was traveling in after observing the U-Haul cargo van traveling below the speed limit in the left hand lane with several cars behind it on Interstate Highway 20, impeding traffic.
During the traffic stop, the officer noticed an adult male sleeping in the cargo area as well as a young child in a child restraint seat that was buckled in an unsafe manner.
The officer additionally noticed another small child in a child restraint seat between the driver and passenger, who was identified as Richardson. The seat was not properly restrained. During a search, the officer located a small baggie with a crystalline substance suspected to be meth inside of the driver’s wallet on the passenger’s side. The officer further located two glass smoking apparatuses utilized for inhaling meth, which still contained liquid inside.
“Inside a diaper bag in the rear where one child was located, I discovered another glass smoking apparatus commonly used to inhale meth,” Deputy Hensley additionally indicated in the probable cause for arrest report.
Inside the wallet, the officer found a credit card and an EBT card that didn’t belong to the occupants.
Others indicted by the grand jury last week were:
- James Larry Renfro Jr., 51, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tanya Anderson Ross, 43, of Harleton, possession f a controlled substance;
- William Joseph Feazell Jr., 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dewayne Neal Williams, 40, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tiffany Marie Byrd, 36, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- Trevor Lyn Driskell, 20, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 34, of Karnack, assault family violence with a previous conviction;
- Connie Sue Fleet, 51, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Kevin Noyola, 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Vertis Darnell James, 60, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Edward Jerome Greer, 55, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Colton Wayne Frazier, 24, of Palestine, prohibited weapon;
- Romondrick Dashawn Fitzpatrick, 21, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Dany Enrique Alvarez, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- David Ray Millerd, 36, of Fort Worth, possession of a controlled substance;
- Victoria Michelle Craver, 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Damian Rashad Justice, 37, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jaheim Allaza-Amin Herrera, 19, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher David Braniff, 42, of Bossier, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Marion Thomas Muncy, 47, of Mt. Enterprise, possession of a controlled substance;
- Robert Joseph Kavanaugh, 38, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Justin David Morrow, 39, of Marshall, assault family violence with a previous conviction;
- Josefina Francinsca Martinez, 34, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Amber Gail MacDonald, 24, of Ore City, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sergio Mora-Dominguez, 49, of Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated third or more offense.