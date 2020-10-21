A former Longview High School chemistry teacher, 41-year-old Topher James Stout, has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sex abuse of a child younger than age 14.
According to the indictments, the alleged sexual assault occurred on July 9, 2020; July 1, 2019; March 1, 2019; and Dec. 1, 2018. The alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child occurred on Nov. 1, 2018; and June 1, 2020.
According Stout’s indictment, the alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than age 14 occurred on or about Jun 1, 2017 through July 16, 2020, during a period that was 30 or more days in duration.
Stout was initially arrested on July 16, in Longview, for aggravated sexual assault of a child after the police department responded to a residence on the Harrison County side of Longview, regarding a report of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Longview police arrested Stout after responding at 2:17 a.m., to his home in the 2500 block of Oasis Drive, in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old child, police spokesperson Brandon Thornton said in a statement to the Longview News Journal, at the time.
Stout was initially booked into the Gregg County Jail and then transferred to Harrison County Jail where he was ultimately booked for additional charges upon learning of another alleged victim.
“Once LPD detectives made us aware, we worked with them, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office and Longview PD to get a new charge,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain informed, at the time.
In addition to Stout, the grand jury also handed down other unrelated indictments for sexual crimes against children.
Child Pornography
In one case, the grand jury indicted a 39-year-old Jefferson man on 10 counts of child pornography.
According to the indictment, the defendant Blake Tyner Harris allegedly possessed visual material, on April 23, which depicted a child, younger than age 18, engaging in lewd sexual conduct and engaging in sexual intercourse.
Online Solicitation of a Minor
In other indictments, a registered sex offender, 50-year-old Dwayne Patrick Rusk, of Marshall was indicted for online solicitation of a minor and failure to comply with sex offender registry.
According to the indictment, on July 7, Rusk allegedly sent a text to a victim whom he believed to be a minor, asking the minor to meet up with him with the intent to engage in sexual contact.
The indictment goes on to say that on or about July 7, Rusk allegedly failed to report his new online identifier or email address not already included on the defendant’s sex offender registration form to his primary registration agency within seven days after the change.
Other indictments for the September term were:
- Jason Walker, 45, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth Hicks, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tommy Anderson, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Fred Weathersby, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Corey Williams, 29, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Loy Allen, 53, of Karnack, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Charity Holder, 46, of Karnack, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Kimberly Ann Wilder, 57, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Joshua Lamar King, 35, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Amber Marie Madriz, 22, of Marshall, escaping while arrested/confined;
- Adan Gallegos, 37, of Marshall, hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;
- Kenneth Dean Washington, 53, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Michael Douglas Crocker, 41, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Wendell Earl McCoy Sr., 59, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Graylyn Antoine Rowl, 57, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Johnathan Brian Savage, 35, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Rocky Dwayne Hill, 42, of Rowlett, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Lee Earl Brightman, 53, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- James Udell Coleman, 45, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Ronnie Clay Jones, 53, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Kalin Gregory Wiley, 27, of Waskom, burglary of a building;
- Brian Stephen Morris, 41, of Hugo, Oklahoma, burglary of a building;
- Durankaus Dewayne Solomon, 35, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Caitlin Annette Smith, 21, of Joshua, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Robin Daniel Arnold, 29, of Cabot, Arkansas, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Ryan Tyler Eley, 29, of Longview, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Johnnie Mae Stephens, 58, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly;
- Christopher Don Smith, 29, of Jefferson, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
- Roderick Keith Anderson Sr., 25, of Marshall, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
- Bobby Dean Shepard Jr., 37, of Bivins, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.