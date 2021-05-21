A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a Marshall man for riot participation in connection with a June 15, 2020 riot that escalated into gunfire, resulting in the fatal shooting of a man at Bella Wyatt Park in Marshall.
According to the indictment, the defendant, 19-year-old Jacarrion Dejuan Green, allegedly participated in a riot in which another unnamed suspect discharged a firearm, resulting in the offense of felony murder.
Green was one of four individuals arrested by Marshall Police Department on June 23, 2020, for felony riot participation.
During the time of the arrest, MPD Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames noted that the incident began as a planned fight and quickly escalated to gunfire, resulting in one person being shot and critically injured. The victim, identified as Demarcus Sheppard, ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
MPD reported in a press release about the incident that two patrol officers traveling on East Grand Avenue, near the park, heard gunshots in the area around 8:30 p.m. that day.
911 officials also received several calls about multiple gunshots fired at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street. Officers responded immediately to the scene where they reported a crowd of people were gathered. A bystander then informed officers someone had been injured.
Officers requested EMS and located one male victim with a gunshot wound near the basketball courts. Officers administered first aid until the Marshall Fire Department arrived and transported the patient to the hospital where he later died.
Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child
The grand jury also indicted Darryle James Brennan Jr., 21, of Marshall, for the offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, on July 10, 2020, Brennan allegedly intentionally and knowingly sexually assaulted a female victim, younger than age 14.
Deadly conduct, endanger child by criminal negligence
An 18-year-old Longview man, Terrikk Tyrel Roberts, was indicted for multiple offenses, including deadly conduct/discharging firearm, assault family violence/endangering a child by criminal negligence, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Roberts’ deadly conduct indictment alleges that he discharged a firearm in the direction of a home in the 1900 block of Herbert Street on Feb. 16, 2o20, and was reckless as to whether the habitation was occupied.
Roberts’ indictment for endangering a child by criminal negligence alleges that on Jan. 13, 2001, he placed a child younger than age 15 in imminent danger, death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by allegedly holding the child over a balcony rail, and the defendant did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.
Others indicted were:
- Kristy Marie Mosier, 52, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Donald Ray Davis, 53, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Ronald Dean Fults II, 50, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tiarra Jeannette Okra, 27, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jantorio Juone Harper, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Stephanie Jean Mitchell, 46, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tiffany Lee Baker,38, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Eleazar Acuna Almazan, 19, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffery Cade Martin, 30, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joe Lee Grady III, 26, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Adrian Martinez, 27, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Victor Roy Frymire, 35, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Nathan Charles Bussey Jr., 37, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jason Dewayne Kindley, 51, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Caleb Ryan Crossman, 29, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;
- Amanda Gail Gorman, 42, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Toby Lynn Brannan, 53, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ronald Jeffrey Dover, 58, of Liberty, South Carolina, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tammie Jo Bartlett, 49, Harleton, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Katrina Renee Belt, 38, of Idabel, Oklahoma, tampering /fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Neijair Ahdair Avery, 19, of Tyler, evading arrest/detention with vehicle;
- Vergil Wayne Wilson, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Dontray Veon Nelson, 31, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Floyd Eugene Stone, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Devon Anthony Bryant, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Mark Anthony Racy, misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Khalen Lenere Johnson, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Mario Ernesto Molina, 28, of Irving, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Javier Cruz Rico, 58, of Houston, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Norman Charles Roberts III, 63, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Taylor James Christensen, 33, of New Diana, assault family violence with a previous conviction;
- Sabino Tapia-Hernandez Jr., 20, of Marshall, assault family violence; evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- William Jarrett Ainsworth, 22, of Longview, aggravated assault with a weapon;
- Kristy Nichole Hall, 35, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Ira Vandyke Long, 63, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense.