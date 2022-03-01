A Harrison County grand jury handed down 35 indictments for the month of February, ranging from aggravated robbery at a convenience store to criminal solicitation of a minor.
Aggravated robbery
Joe Nathan Crawford, 35, of Marshall, was indicted for aggravated robbery in connection with a Nov. 4, 2021 robbery that occurred at Wynne’s Quick Stop in the 1600 block of University Avenue.
According to the indictment, Crawford allegedly intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to a store clerk by striking the clerk on the head with a handgun.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, officers were dispatched to the store at 12:13 p.m. that day in reference to a subject waving a handgun in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that an armed robbery had just occurred by the person with the handgun, but that the suspect had fled from the scene, heading to nearby Pemberton Street.
Officers learned from an eyewitness that the suspect had held the clerk hostage in a cooler.
“A witness on scene stated that he entered the store and heard a commotion. (The witness) stated that the clerk came running out the cooler crying with her hands up in the air,” the probable cause for arrest report states.
The witness advised that he saw the suspect, later identified as Crawford, come out of the cooler, behind the clerk, brandishing a pistol in his hands. The witness said he was able to grab the clerk and escort her out of the store.
Officers were able to identify and find Crawford at his home. Upon apprehending him, a handgun fell from his possession, the probable cause for arrest report notes.
“Detectives were able to collect the surveillance video and observed a black male identified as Joe Crawford commit an assault of the clerk and take money from the cash register,” the probable cause for arrest report indicates. “Crawford was subsequently charged.”
Grange Hall burglary indictment
A Karnack man, who was caught in the process of burglarizing Grange Hall United Methodist Church and attempted to flee, has been arrested on multiple charges, stemming from the Jan. 22 incident.
The defendant, Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a building, escaping while arrested, and theft of a firearm.
The intruder was discovered that morning, around 8 a.m. in the attic of the church, located at 4813 Texas 43 South in Marshall. Officials posted on the church’s Facebook page about how blessed they were for quick response of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and for God’s protection throughout the ordeal. Pastor Milton Rodgers shared that he and his wife, Regina Rodgers, realized something was odd when they entered the church around 8 a.m. and smelled food.
“As we began to walk in the church, I heard a banging. We left the building and called 911 (at) Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and they responded in minutes, and made sure we were safe,” the pastor wrote. “They surrounded the building. Upon the search of the interior of the building, they found an armed intruder in the attic.”
The suspect, Braley, was immediately arrested for burglary of a building and placed in a patrol vehicle. He ended up briefly escaping, however, as patrol deputies were occupied, gathering evidence and speaking with the complainant, the sheriff’s office explained previously.
“While Braley remained in the caged area of the patrol unit, he broke the interior partition (patrol caged area), gaining access to the driver’s seat; having access to multiple firearms,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Braley then fled the location in the HCSO patrol vehicle.”
As Braley fled away from the church, the sheriff’s office dispatch tracked the stolen patrol unit to the 2600 block of Lake Street in Marshall, where Braley had fled on foot.
“An aggressive perimeter was established by multiple agencies, HCSO, Marshall Police and TXDPS including a HCSO K9-resulting in Braley being located,” HCSO officials said.
Criminal solicitation of a minor
Bradley Thomas Woodward, 35, of Marshall, was indicted for criminal solicitation of a minor.
According to the indictment, on Nov. 24, 2021 Woodward allegedly requested, commanded or attempted to induce a female minor, younger than age 17, to engage in specific conduct, namely kiss and have sex, that under circumstances surrounding the conduct of the defendant, as the defendant believed them to be, would have constituted aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Others indicted for the month of February were:
- Michael Dewayne Parish, 53, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;
- Keena Demond Wilder, 37, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kisha Nicole Carlisle, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Summer Rena Childress, 40, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brent Kane Cochran, 51, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeremy Wayne Hudson, 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Deborah Orlene Kelley, 45, of El Dorado, Arkansas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Edward Allen Kiser, 50, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- James Ramirez Moralez, 43, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Adam Palmer, 36, of Minden, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- John Paul Reneau, 57, of Maude, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sandra Louise Webb, 52, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Shannon Nicole Ziyoev, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lacie Danielle Dorgan, 38, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Colby Antoine Calico, 36, of Scottsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jemille Shimar McAfee, 38, of Karnack, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- April Denise Lee, 42, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Wilton Anthony Welch, 58, of Dallas, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Christopher Lane Perry, 34, of Hallsville, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 35, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- Charles Leamond Braley, 57, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Kenneth Wayne Robinson, 19, of Marshall, two counts of burglary of a habitation;
- Joshua Stewart McAlister, 40, of Kilgore, burglary of a habitation;
- Christopher Allen Layton, 38, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Tonya Marie Kinsey, 39, of Marshall, theft of material;
- Chad Daniel Mayfield, 45, of Marshall, theft of material;
- Marco Quintero, 19, of Arlington, unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapons free zone;
- Christian Deandrew King, 22, of Marshall, assault on a public servant;
- Dakota Gabbard, 28, of Waskom, assault family violence;
Roy Anthony Adams, 34, of Longview, sex offender’s duty to register 10 years.