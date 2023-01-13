Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 anticipates a special virtual guest appearance from Marshall’s own and legendary “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, at Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration banquet on Monday.
“I’ve spoken to her twice and she is willing to do anything we want her to do, that she can do, to help support our MLK Day here,” said local NAACP member Markutter McIntosh. “She said: ‘Fine, honey; just let me know what you want me to do.’”
McIntosh said she initially reached out to Lee, on behalf of the NAACP through a letter, inviting her to make a featured appearance, for her being a native of Marshall and someone that’s certainly been involved to advocate for change. The Grandmother of Juneteenth kindly responded with a phone call and was thrilled to oblige.
McIntosh said the 96-year-old will be speaking from the heart, encouraging others how one person can make a difference by just getting involved.
“She is a great example of that,” said McIntosh.
Opal Lee’s Activism
For years, Lee, a Marshall native and 1952 alumna of Wiley College, advocated to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
“As an educator for more than 25 years, she helped organize citywide Juneteenth festivals that she says boasted thousands in attendance,” a June 19, 2021 CNN.com article reported.
The CNN.com interview noted that she was 89 years old when she decided “something can be done” to make Juneteenth a formal and nationally recognized holiday. She recounted growing up, celebrating the holiday in her hometown, Marshall, and says the special day felt like Christmas.
Thus, in 2016, the great-great-grandmother turned her focus nationally when she mobilized a team, launched an online petition and pledged to walk 1,400 miles from her Fort Worth area home to Washington, DC to bring awareness to her campaign, the CNN article said. Lee took her mission seriously, logging almost 300 miles on foot for the cause and promoting her movement across the country.
The Fort Worth Star Telegram noted that the 89-year-old, at the time, crossed over 14 states and 1,400 miles. She relaunched the campaign in 2019. Her efforts were realized in June 2021 when she witnessed President Joe Biden sign a federal bill that nationally recognized the holiday.
The Harrison County NAACP is thrilled to have her join in the evening banquet, Monday, Jan. 16 to share her journey.
“She’s very excited to do something with us, and seems like such a very special lady; and she’s just so sweet,” said McIntosh. “We feel honored to be able to bring her in on Monday. This is an honor for the NAACP.”
Local NAACP president, Zephaniah Timmins echoed her sentiments.
“We are just excited that she wanted to do that,” said Timmins.
Banquet Speaker
Timmins invites the public to come out and support the evening banquet, which will also feature guest speaker, Dallas-based attorney and Carthage native Leon Carter, who is a 1980 graduate of East Texas Baptist University and a 1986 graduate of Texas Southern University’s law school in Houston. Carter was recognized as the Dallas Bar Association’s Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2019. According to his biography, Carter has been named by the Dallas Business Journal to “The Defenders – One of the Top 15 Business-Defense Lawyers in the DFW Metroplex.” Since 2007, he has been selected as one of Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Lawyers in America. Since 2010, he has been selected for inclusion in Thomson Reuters’ Super Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers in Texas.
“We really need people to come and support,” said Timmins. “We have a dynamic speaker, and he’s a homeboy; he’s from right here in East Texas.”
“The whole law firm is coming, buying a table,” said Timmins. “And we just need people to come and support our own. He’s one of the top 10 litigators in the United States. So please come and support.”
Timmins is also thrilled to have both Wiley College and East Texas Baptist University participate on the program.
“We are excited,” said Timmins. “We’re trying to come back with a bang.”
The NAACP is also especially looking forward to the occasion since it will be the first banquet after a two-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pressing on as a unit,” said Timmins.
This year’s theme: “This is Power!” NAACP member Hazel Phillips also encouraged all to support the banquet as it is the sole fundraiser that benefits the local office’s operations.
“The Harrison County office is in dire need of funds since its only fundraiser was derailed with losing two presidents and COVID cancellations,” Phillips said regarding the loss of longtime NAACP president, Mrs. Charles Wilson and the sudden death of her successor, Jim McCutchens, shortly after.
Phillips noted that more than $2,000 in food donations has been secured to help make this banquet a success.
“These contributors, along with other sponsors, will be recognized on the program,” she said.
Phillips encourages all, including churches, nonprofit organizations, neighborhood associations and any table sponsors from years past to stop by the NAACP office to purchase tickets or call the office.
McIntosh said individual tickets can be purchased at the door in the form of cash at $35 each. Table sponsorships for a seating of eight is $400. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Names of all sponsored tables will be recognized.
Parade, Gospel Concert
In addition to the banquet, other local plans set for the national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday include a noon parade and an outdoor gospel concert.
Applications for the parade are also available at the NAACP office, located at 103 Young St., from 3 to 5 p.m., or by calling Cassandra James at (903) 934-2837. Vendors (food, apparel, accessories and more) are also welcome to register for the outdoor gospel concert at a fee of $50.
Applications for the parade will be accepted through Jan. 14. For the noon parade, all interested entries from walking units, bands, trailers, horses, motorcyclists, organizations and more are invited to join in the celebration.
“Motorcycles, clubs, trail riders, those that enter their cars, trucks, floats, vehicles with trailers, bands — all of those people are invited — even different organizations,” said Butler.
The entry fee is $10 per person.
“Even if you’re in a bike club, each person is $10,” local chapter treasurer Patricia Butler explained before.
The fee for a trailer or float entry is $25. The parade will begin at the historic county courthouse and journey down South Washington Avenue onto Marshall Convention Center, where the gospel concert will begin at 1 p.m.
That evening, the banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.