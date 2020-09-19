A number of monuments at the Marshall City Cemetery were vandalized this week by unknown perpetrators.
According to Marshall Police Department’s Lt. Len Ames, it was reported that five grave markers were damaged in the vandalism. Marshall police have been asked to pick up patrols in the area.
No witnesses to the crime have come forward, and the cemetery currently has no lights or security equipment set up to guard the property.
“We were asked to patrol the cemeteries more frequently while some lighting and security issues were addressed,” Ames said.
The Harrison County Historical Commission is in charge of the cemetery, located on East Grand Avenue (U.S. 80) near the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Bolivar Street. The commission did not respond before press time regarding the extent of damage done or future plans for security for the site.
Marshall City Cemetery is the final resting place for many early Texas leaders including Texas Governor Edward Clark and Walter P. Lane, a veteran of the Texas Revolution.
The cemetery also has an obelisk in its center that was erected to honor unknown soldiers who died in local hospitals during the Civil War.
The historical commission has previously hosted tours of city cemetery, among others locally, as part of its “Capturing the Spirit of Marshall Cemetery Tours.”