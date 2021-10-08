LONGVIEW — Graystone Haunted Manor in east Longview will open its creaky doors this weekend to victims — er guests — for the start of a month of thrills and scares.
For those brave enough to breach the property, Graystone Haunted Manor offers five attractions this year, including the Manor, the Labyrinth of Time, Oakraven Cemetery, the Karnival of Karnage and the Spooky Woods.
The property also offers up shopping booths, food vendors on site and plenty of photo opportunities throughout the park.
With weather delaying the start of their opening weekend last week, Graystone will open its doors for the start of the haunted season this weekend. Those who purchased tickets for last weekend may use them anytime.
Graystone Haunted Manor will be open each Friday and Saturday throughout October and on Nov. 5 and 6. The park opens from 7 p.m. to midnight and the ticket booth closes at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the booth or in advance online. General admission is $25 and includes access to all five attractions. VIP tickets are $35 each, which also includes front of the line access to each attraction and a snack.
In addition to the five haunted attractions, guests can also enjoy a free Magic Show with Magician Brandon Sheffield throughout each night.
Tarot card readings in the Gypsy Wagon will also be available throughout each night for an additional fee and tickets can be purchased in the gift shop.
For more information, to view a schedule or receive weather updates or to purchase tickets online, visit the Graystone Haunted Manor website at www.graystonehaunt.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/graystonehaunt.