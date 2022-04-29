“A great day for America” is how Marshall’s U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap described it Thursday as he administered the oath of allegiance to 39 new citizens in a special naturalization ceremony held at the historic Harrison County courthouse.
“To our newest Americans, let me say a heartfelt congratulations and welcome to citizenship in the greatest nation in the world,” Gilstrap told the honorees. “This is a day you and your families will always remember.”
Richard Burmester, immigrations service officer with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, noted that the candidates were natives of 13 countries — Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, El Salvador, Liberia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Venezuela and Vietnam.
Burmester said it was his privilege to present to the court the applicants for naturalization as each has been examined by an officer of the agency and has found to be eligible for naturalization.
Realizing the Dream
The highly anticipated ceremony was a dream come true for candidates like Fabiola Munoz, who was congratulated with a rousing applause and cheers as she approached to accept her certificate and miniature American flag.
“My heart was pumping. It’s very important to me,” Munoz said
Munoz, who was born in Mexico City, said she was excited, yet nervous about the ceremony. All of the jitters went away, however, the moment she took her oath.
“Last night I wasn’t sleeping,” she chuckled, sharing she didn’t know what to expect.
“I’m very excited now, and when you remember this moment and you say: ‘Well, you worked hard for this moment’, Oh my gosh, I can (exhale),” she beamed.
Sharing in the joyous occasion with her was her mother, who traveled from Mexico; her husband; her friend; and her aunt. Munoz, who works in custodial services at Marshall’s federal courthouse, was also supported by the entire courthouse staff, who savored the moment with photos and showered her with lots of hugs.
“Everybody’s nice. I have a lot of friends,” Munoz gushed.
Munoz said she’s lived in Marshall for over 30 years. She said she decided it was time to get her citizenship and make America her home.
“I need to progress my life. There’s more opportunity, that’s for better,” Munoz said of gaining her citizenship. “I had my grandbaby that was born in USA. My daughter-in-law is American. I said, well, I need it.
“It’s my house now — USA,” she said, smiling.
Mario Yanez, also originally from Mexico, echoed her sentiments.
“I’ve been living here in the United States for about 24 years now. I married my wife about 13 years ago, and she applied for me to become a legal resident at the time,” said Yanez. “We’ve been living here, we like it here, so I decided to go ahead and apply.
“It’s an accomplishment. I’ve been working on this. It’s a big deal for me,” said Yanez.
He was glad to have his wife and youngest child there to witness the occasion. Yanez encourages any noncitizen who’d like to take the journey to naturalization to do so.
“Let’s do it the right way. It’ll be okay,” he encouraged. “You just gotta do it the right way.”
Nora Emma Diaz De Flores, also a native of Mexico, shared how overjoyed she is to realize her dream as an American citizen.
“I think the ceremony was special. It was great. I’m very happy to be here and very happy to be now an American citizen,” said Flores.
Flores, who has been a kindergarten teacher here for 14 years, said she loves America.
“I love this country and I believe in the Constitution of the United States; and I like the freedom and the Democracy,” she said. “I think this country is an example for the rest of the world in Democracy and in freedom.”
Flores was supported by her friend Larry Pons, who said he got “goosebumps” just witnessing the event.
“It was a wonderful ceremony and it allows people who are citizens now to understand better and not take for granted,” said Pons. “It was very wonderful.”
Becoming Citizens
As he welcomed all to the ceremony, Gilstrap, who is also the chief judge for the entire U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, described Thursday’s ceremony as a “special and happy day” for the new citizens and their families.
“Each of you ladies and gentlemen that are about to become American citizens have learned a great deal about our country and our democratic system of government, or you wouldn’t be here,” said Gilstrap.
He said their learning as Americans, however, has only begun.
“To be good citizens in a democracy, you must become lifelong learners, learning as much as you can about the candidates that you will vote for, about the issues facing our country, and the solutions offered to those issues by our elected officials, and learning as much as you can about the history of our country as a constitutional democracy,” said Gilstrap.
He challenged the new citizens to become lifelong learners about America.
“You each made a conscious decision to become American citizens. You’re not here by accident, but rather you are becoming citizens by means of a serious and carefully made choice,” he said.
In making this choice, he reminded that they are accepting and taking on an obligation and commitment to not only enjoy the benefits of being Americans, but to also faithfully discharge their duties and responsibilities as American citizens.
“Those duties and those responsibilities include but are not limited to your duty to appear and serve the call for jury duty, your duty to properly render and pay your taxes to our government so they can operate, your duty to not only be a voter but to be a well-informed thoughtful and thinking voter for each election,” said Gilstrap, noting that goes for local, state and federal elections. “Just as every vote is important, every election is important.”
“These duties that you are taking on today never go away, but I am convinced that the longer you serve and more actively participate in these various aspects of our American self-government and the more you immerse yourselves in our democratic processes, the more persuaded you are of their importance to yourself, your family, your community and to our nation,” the judge said.
During the ceremony, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard did the presentation of colors and the Marshall High School choir serenaded the audience with patriotic songs.
Judge Gilstrap also introduced special guests, who included both city and county officials, members of the Harrison County Bar Association and officials from Marshall ISD.
Meriam Blair, chapter regent of the Martha McCraw Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, also congratulated the new citizens on their tremendous feat.
“Thank you for inviting us to be a part of this beautiful day,” she said as she shared some history of the Daughters of American Revolution.
“Our ancestors chose to be in America, our earliest ancestors, and they have much in common with you. They weren’t born (here). They chose to be an American, just like you. Perhaps they moved to an unknown place, they left their family and friends and they sacrificed much to come to America, just like you.”
On behalf of the president general of the organization, Blair reiterated how important it is to vote and value the nation’s democracy.
“It is to be incumbent upon all of us to honor our nation, our flag and our creed,” said Blair. “Voting is just the first part of learning to be an American. You have spent many, many hours and we honor you for all of the work that you have done.”