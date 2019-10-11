The Friends of the Marshall Library are hosting their final book sale of the year Oct. 11 through 19.
The event will run during regular library hours, and will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 13.
“We do a great public service,” said event coordinator Steve Flohr. “We are able to fund a lot of this through the book sales.”
Flohr said that the sales run quarterly, with the next book sale slotted for February 2020. Each sale runs for eight days at a time.
All books are donated to the group to resell, with the funds supporting the library.
Paper back books are on sale for 50 cents, hard cover books on sale for $1, along with music CD’s on sale for $1, books on CD on sale for $2 and DVDs on sale for $3.
The funds of the sale go to support the friends, who help the library fund a number of projects throughout their fiscal year.
Flohr said that last year the friends were able donate $33 thousand to support library programs, and expect to donate another $15 thousand in the upcoming fiscal year.
He said that this money helps support programs like the summer reading program, teen and tween programs which includes performers coming to the library, a new charging cart, patron support and much more.
“It is amazing to me the support we have, people are still avid readers,” Flohr said. “We get a lot of people coming in to drop off books, and a lot of people picking some up during the sales.”
Any community member can support the friends with a book donation by bringing the books to the sale. Books can also be dropped off at the library for donation outside of sale times.
Flohr said that the friends would not be possible without the support of the community and the countless hours put in by volunteers.
“A lot of people are very dedicated, we are all volunteers and it can take a lot of hours to put on the book sale,” Flohr said.