The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is gearing up early this year for its first fundraiser of 2023 with its annual Valentine’s Day Cinnamon Roll sale, which kicked off earlier this week.
“We are so excited to be back again after the holidays and jumping right back into everything,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
The fundraiser sells boxes of nine giant cinnamon rolls for $28, made by At Your Service Catering of Marshall. Orders of two or more boxes are eligible for delivery, with other purchases to be picked up Feb. 10 at the chamber office.
Community members can learn more information about how and where to order cinnamon rolls through the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce.
The event is the first of many fundraising opportunities that support the chamber, who according to Runnels is coming off of a successful 2022.
“We grew in numbers and in diversity a lot last year,” Runnels said, “And already renewals are coming in quickly for the new year and I think that’s a sign of a healthy organization.”
Throughout the previous year the chamber celebrated 35 ribbon cuttings and grand openings, 10 after hours and mid-morning mixer events, along with nine others, including the Fire Ant Festival and hosting the Wonderland of Lights annual parade.
“They’re all ways to support our efforts so that we can celebrate our members and bring awareness to their operations,” Runnels said.
The chamber is also in the process of planning its annual Business and Industry Luncheon and Business Expo. The event is planned for Jan. 26, which will feature talks from local city and county leaders, as well as from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation.
The event will also feature the chamber’s annual business awards and legacy award.
“All of this is only possible thanks to the amazing support we always receive from the community,” Runnels said.