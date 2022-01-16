The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2022 strong, with plans to hold another Cinnamon Roll fundraiser through next month, as well as number of planned business events.
Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser
Once again this year the Chamber is hosting a fundraiser selling Cinnamon Rolls prepares by At Your Service Catering in Marshall.
The deadline for community members to order their four pound box of cinnamon rolls is Feb. 4, with all chamber ambassadors prepared to take orders for the fundraiser, according to Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
“Each ambassador is engaged in a fun competition to sell at least five pans each and would love to take your order,” Runnels said.
At Your Service Catering is a locally-owned business, which uses all natural ingredients to create their boxes of cinnamon rolls, which they weigh out to four pounds per order with nine rolls in each box.
“You will never be the same once you taste them! They are so well-wrapped that you will never have a dry bite. They are divine,” Runnels said.
Community members can call the Chamber or contact any one of the ambassadors at (903) 935-7868 or order for the fundraiser online at https://marshalltexas.com/ or via Venmo, PayPal, invoicing, check or cash.
Pickup and delivery is planned for all day Feb. 10 at the Chamber office, with delivery only available for community members who order two or more boxes.
Business and Industry Expo and Luncheon
The Chamber is also preparing for its annual Business and Industry Expo and Luncheon event, during which they will honor a number of community members for their work in the past year.
The event is presented by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce along with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation and is scheduled for Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
The expo is planned to take place throughout the event, with lunch scheduled for 11:45 a.m. catered by Golden Corral.
During the event, awards will be offered to local businesses, industries, nonprofit and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their fields throughout 2021.
Awards will be presented in the categories of:
Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees)
Large Business of the Year (11-50 employees)
Industry of the Year (51+ employees)
CRITERIA: Stimulation of economic growth and/or creation of jobs, positive work environment, exemplary customer service, community volunteerism in Marshall and/or Harrison County.
Boss of the Year
CRITERIA: An effective leader who engages and leads employees, creates a positive work environment, exceeded work activity problem resolution or goal attainment, demonstrates a commitment to community involvement, provides exceptional service to customers, vendors and employees
Employee of the Year
CRITERIA: Provides consistent, exceptional service to customers, engages and leads fellow employees with a positive attitude, provides significant contributions to their company, exceeded work activity problem resolution, or goal attainment objectives and demonstrates a commitment to community involvement.
Nonprofit Business of the Year
CRITERIA: Demonstrates excellent service to the City of Marshall and Harrison County, engages and leads our community, actively engaged current and new members, exceeded organizational objectives to serve the community.
Community members interested in nominating someone for these awards are able to do so by submitting a nomination form, which can be found at marshalltexas.com, before Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. Forms may be sent by fax to (953) 935-9982, emailing info@marshalltexas.com or mailing Marshall Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 520, Marshall TX, 75671.
Tables for the event are also still available for $200, with individual tickets on sale for $25, and expo booths with 6’ table space available for $50.
“As always, we will be vigilant regarding health procedures, and ask that those who are ill or possibly symptomatic to refrain from attendance. Masks will be available, and are encouraged throughout the lunch buffet line,” Runnels said.