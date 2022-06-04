The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual banquet on Thursday, June 9, welcoming the community to come enjoy the “Country Nights.”
This year’s event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd. South, starting with a silent auction and social hour at 5:30 p.m. The event will continue at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and the presentation of this year’s awards.
The theme of the event is country nights, with dinner catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse.
Awards include the Citizen of the Year award and the Ambassador of the Year award, as well as the addition of a new surprise award that will be unveiled during the event.
Individual tickets are available for $50, and couples tickets are available for $80 for the banquet, as well as an option to purchase a corporate table for $500. Community members can contact the chamber at info@marshalltexas.net or at (903) 935-7868 for more information.
Online payment for tickets is available through Venmo @Marshall-Chamber or through Paypal at info@marshalltexas.net.
Last year’s award winner included Judge John Oswalt, who was awarded the Ambassador of the Year award and Hal Cornish who was named as Citizen of the Year.
Additionally three Shining Star awards were given out at last year’s banquet, including to Tim Huff, Robert Coleman, the Marshall Harrison County Health District including Director Jennifer Hancock and her staff, Lea Ann Smith, Laura Reyes, and Norma Jaimes.