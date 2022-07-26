Sunscald.JPG
This Mexican sugar maple (Acer skutchii) suffered sunscald on its exposed thin bark.

 Special to the News Messenger

Hot temperatures occur every summer in Texas and can cause ugly scars on young smooth tree trunks. Sunscald is a physiological disorder that occurs on the lower part of the trunk on the southwest side, typically on young trees. Thin barked trees such as Japanese maples, red maples, and dogwoods are especially susceptible, but even young oaks can succumb to the problem.

The trunk damage is most prevalent on young, recently planted trees that have not developed a thick, corky insulating bark. The damage usually starts a few inches above the ground and extends as high as the first branches.

Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

