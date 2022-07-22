Grove Street Children’s Theatre returned to the stage Thursday, performing the group’s highly anticipated summer production — “The Rainbow Fish” — a story on generosity and self-sacrifice.

“Grove Street Children’s Theatre is excited to bring this story to our stage, especially in these challenging times when giving and consideration of others is so needed,” said First Baptist Pastor Ryan Berryhill, who is also co-director of the theater company.

