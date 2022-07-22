Grove Street Children’s Theatre returned to the stage Thursday, performing the group’s highly anticipated summer production — “The Rainbow Fish” — a story on generosity and self-sacrifice.
“Grove Street Children’s Theatre is excited to bring this story to our stage, especially in these challenging times when giving and consideration of others is so needed,” said First Baptist Pastor Ryan Berryhill, who is also co-director of the theater company.
Tonight is the final night of the play, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“Audiences can expect to have a fun time and also to view a moving story about the journey of one fish toward self-giving,” said Berryhill.
The play is based on the children’s book The Rainbow Fish, written and illustrated by Swiss author Marcus Pfister and translated into English by J. Alison James.
“The children involved in the production have been practicing the play since June,” noted Berry Hill. Auditions were held June 11 and 12.
“This is the first production since our spring break theatre camp back in March,” he noted.
The spring break theater camp served as the revival of the theater ministry, which launched in 2019 but shortly after took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is excited about returning to the stage for “The Rainbow Fish.”
“The ages of our actors range from 6 to 12. For most of them, this is the first time they have acted in a play production like this,” said Berryhill. “It has been rewarding to see how much hard work they have put into memorizing so many lines, coming to practice every time, and developing their skills as actors.”
The theater group is looking forward to continuing to provide such platforms that not only allow them to honor God through their creative gifts, but offer a positive outlet for youth during the summer.
“Ministries such as this one by First Baptist Church are so vital in helping keep children active and engaged in learning with one another during the summer months,” said Berryhill. “Too often kids don’t have a lot of opportunities to keep their minds and spirits engaged when they’re out of school. Programs like this can help keep them involved personally, socially, and intellectually.
“They also give children opportunity to celebrate and participate in the arts, which is sometimes sadly lacking in kids’ lives,” he said.
Berryhill encourages the public to come to Friday’s encore performance and support the young thespians.
“Offering the play for the community — and free of charge — encourages the community to support the arts in general and these kids specifically and to affirm their talents and efforts,” he said. “We invite our community to come out and see an entertaining story.”
Berryhill said Grove Street Children’s Theatre definitely plans to offer future opportunities for the children of the community.
To learn more about the ministry, upcoming auditions, shows and theater camps, Berryhill advises to stay connected to First Baptist’s Facebook page to get the latest or email info@fbcmarshall.org to sign up for the Grove Street Children’s Theatre email list.