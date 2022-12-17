The Grove Street Children’s Theatre kicked off its two-day production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Friday, opening up for its inaugural performance at the First Baptist Church’s Marshall Worship Center.
The play is by Barbara Robinson, and is about a church whole annual Christmas pageant goes awry when the usual director gets injured and cannot direct, while a local family of rough and tumble children decide to join in and take over the pageant to get free snacks, according to Pastor Ryan Berryhill.
Berryhill added that the actors are all adults or children who are aspiring actors and skilled performers.
“The cast has been practicing since Thanksgiving,” Berryhill said previously. “They have put a lot of energy into learning lines and scenes in a short amount of time.”