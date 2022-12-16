The Grove Street Children’s Theatre will kick off its inaugural family Christmas play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at First Baptist Church’s Marshall Worship Center.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a play by Barbara Robinson about a church whose annual Christmas pageant takes an unexpected turn when the usual director gets injured and cannot direct, while a local family of rough-and-tumble children decide to join in (and take over) to get free snacks,” described First Baptist Pastor Ryan Berryhill, who is also co-director of the theater company.
“The whole church finds themselves turned upside-down and, in the process, gets an entirely fresh perspective on the familiar Christmas story,” he said. “The audience seeing this play will be moved to laughter and maybe tears as they take in this moving story.”
Show times are 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. Berryhill said they are excited about the theater ministry’s first Christmas production. It’s the second production since the spring break theater camp, which served as the revival of the theater ministry launched in 2019 but on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group performed the stage play, “The Rainbow Fish,” back in the summer.
“The cast has been practicing since Thanksgiving,” Berryhill said of their preparations for the current Christmas production. “They have put a lot of energy into learning lines and scenes in a short amount of time.”
“I am anxious to see some of these children be given a platform to shine their energy and talents — again, several for the first time,” he added. “I am also looking forward to seeing our company bring to life this marvelous story that captures so much of what Christmas is truly about.”
The cast consists of children and adults, who are either aspiring actors or skilled performers.
“Some actors have years of experience, and others are filling their first roles,” said Berryhill. “Veteran actors Kate Mead and Jess Vinton bring tremendous talent and leadership as Mrs. and Mr. Bradley.
Having such solid actors as they are gives the first-timers a fantastic start to their acting careers.”
The pastor said, additionally, Deborah Gilbert, the church’s worship leader, and her husband, David Gilbert, have also contributed their talents by giving the group invaluable leadership from their years of experience in theatrical music, costuming, sets and lighting.
Berryhill encourages the public to come out for a good time while supporting the young theater group’s production.
“These children have worked hard. Local children’s theater gives these kids an outlet to express their creativity and also to learn empathy by seeing the world through another person’s, their character’s eyes,” he said, noting the benefits of performing arts for children.
Minda Purdie with the ministry also invites the public to come and watch the story of Christmas unfold onstage in this heartwarming holiday favorite.
“Barbara Robinson’s, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, is the story of a church play going so wrong that it ends up right!” said Purdie. “This free event is sure to please everyone in the family and remind us all about the true meaning of Christmas.”