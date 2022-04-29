It is spring in Texas. While most of us are cleaning up flower and vegetable beds to prepare for planting, attending spring festivals and ball games, and basking in the warm days, East Texans are also watching the skies. Why? Spring is tornado season!
Disasters can strike at any moment and without much notice. We can’t control nature, but we can better protect our households and recover quicker by preparing for the unexpected.
There are five steps that you can take now, to recover better should disaster strike.
Learn about the natural disasters most likely to happen where you live. In the NE Texas Habitat service region of Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties, a tornado is the highest threat, with flooding and wildfire registering as low to medium level threats. Visit the Natural Hazard Explorer to input any location in the U.S. and learn about the natural disasters most likely to occur in your region.
As you follow the next four steps, adjust your preparations for the unique challenges of the disasters most likely to impact you.
Review your insurance coverages. Ensure you have the proper coverage in sufficient amounts to replace losses or provide needed medical care. Property and health policies can be complicated to interpret. Your agent or HR rep is the expert and can help you confirm proper coverage or make needed adjustments.
Make a family plan. Disasters may not occur when all members of a family are together. Likewise, many of us have older relatives or other adult family members that don’t live in the same home. Hold a family meeting and map a communication plan for your family. The plan should include:
- Agreements and instructions on how you will communicate. In a disaster, the internet, landlines, or cell towers may not be fully functional or could be overloaded. But texts can often get around local networks when phones cannot.
- Teach children how and when to dial 911 on landlines and cell phones
- Teach everyone how to send and check text messages.
- Assign an information Captain. The Information Captain is one person to receive family check-in texts or calls and manage updates for extended family and friends. Assign a back-up person in case the original individual cannot respond. An out-of-town relative or close family friend works well for this situation.
- Choose a meet-up spot-pre-determine a location away from the disaster zone for the family to meet. Choose a backup location outside of your community if the meeting place is involved in the disaster.
- Subscribe to local emergency alert services. Most communities have systems that will send texts, calls, and/or emails with warnings, safety instructions, and the latest updates during the disaster. The American Red Cross Safe and Well App features an “I’m Safe” button that will post to your social media pages to let friends and family know you are out of harm’s way. Get it free from the AppStore or on Google Play.
- Prepare a laminated card for everyone containing contact information for the information captain and back-up, family, emergency services, the meeting place, backup, and the web address for the American Red Cross Safe and Well website. Carry the list on your person, purse or backpack at all times and place a copy in the disaster kit.
- Review and update the information and practice a mock disaster — preferably every six months, but at least annually.
This template can help you get started.
Build a disaster kit. The disaster kit should be designed with the household’s unique characteristics and, most likely, disasters in mind. Items needed to evacuate pre-disaster differ from things you will need to shelter in place or leave a damaged home. However; everyone should include:
- Medications and first aid supplies
- Copies of important documents — insurance and banking information identification, emergency medical information.
- Hygiene supplies
- Nonperishable food and water. A manual can opener — a three-day supply
- One complete change of clothing and closed-toe sturdy shoes
- Comfort items — jacket, blanket, rain poncho, small toys, books and games
- Cash
- Cell phone charger and power bank
- Light source (battery operated)
- Batteries
Considerations when choosing kit containers: The primary container needs to be sturdy and air-, water- and pest-proof. Size and portability matter. Consider dimensions, weight, and ease of transport. Group the contents into categories, package them separately, and place them into the primary container. Important documents should be stored in fire and waterproof packaging. Do not store battery-operated items with the batteries installed. A battery can corrode and damage functionality.
Practice the plan and maintain the kit. Practice disaster drills every six months or at least annually. Examine the disaster kit every three to six months to replace or update:
- Expired food, drink, and medication
- Important documents
- Check functionality of flashlights, lanterns, radios, and other battery-operated devices.
- Replace expired batteries
- Consider the changing household: A new baby will require diapers, formula, and clothing. Has a pet joined or left your home? Occasionally family members’ health changes, and the first aid kit needs to be adapted.
Note: Adding drill and kit examination appointments to your calendars is an easy way to remember this vital safety task.