JEFFERSON — Guests to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Taste of Jefferson event on Sunday were able to sample some of the area’s best local cuisine.
“The weather was great. It was an amazingly beautiful day for our 31st annual Taste of Jefferson,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Taste of Jefferson Chair Jim Kale said.
The event featured more than a dozen local restaurants and eateries, including Austin Street Bistro, Jefferson General Store, Nutty’s Peanut Butter, T&K’s Homemade Ice cream, Brookshire’s Deli, Taste of Caddo Restaurant, Magnolia Place, Cypress Place, Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, McDonald’s, Stillwater Inn and 1852 on Austin.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said Tuesday this year’s top People’s Choice Award went to Jefferson’s newest restaurant and venue, “1852 on Austin.”
The second place award this year went to Don Juan’s Mexican Food Restaurant and third place went to Magnolia Place.