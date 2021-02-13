The cold temperatures were barely noticed on Friday, as guests to Night to Shine Marshall’s Shine Thru event at Immanuel Baptist Church warmed up the scene with their bright smiles and dance moves.
The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored event at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall on Friday makes the third year in a row for the Night to Shine Marshall event and while this year looked a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, special guests on Friday still had the night of their lives.
“It was amazing,” Organizer Patti Brady with Community Healthcore said Friday. “We had about 55 registered guests this year and they had an amazing time — it went great.”
This year’s event was a drive through, or “Shine Thru” event, that allowed guests to drive through a red carpet welcome as they arrived at the church. Each car stopped at the red carpet photo opportunity to capture their smiles for the cameras before heading to the parking lot of the church where they parked and tuned into KMHT 103.9 radio which broadcasted the event live.
“They enjoyed sing alongs and dance alongs either in their cars or standing outside of their cars. A lot of them honked and shined their lights to the videos,” she said.
IBC Missions Pastor Clayton Bennett said he heard from several guests how thankful they were the event still carried on this year and that it turned out so great.
“They were so thankful it was still going on and were excited by how great of an event it was,” he said.
Brady said many guests are already looking forward to next year’s Night to Shine event.
“For many, this is their most important night of the year,” she said. “Many of them haven’t seen their friends since March so they were so excited to get to see their friends today through the car windows.”
Several celebrity guests made appearances Friday, along with Tim Tebow, in the global Night to Shine virtual event, including Carrie Underwood, Charles Barkley, Sadie Robertson Huff, Alex Rodriguez and many others.
Each participant on Friday was named the 2021 Night to Shine king and queen of the year.
Night to Shine is a global event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event, which is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
To find out more about Night to Shine, visit timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine .